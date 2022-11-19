ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes each way between Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. The area is a 20-mile stretch driven by over 6,000 people a...
CARDWELL, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Gas prices are dropping again in Missouri

(Missourinet) – Gas prices continue to slide downward in Missouri. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri is 3 dollars, 24 cents a gallon, that’s 9 cents a gallon lower than a week ago, and 19 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. The cheapest average gas price in Missouri is in St. Charles County, where it’s below 3 dollars a gallon at 2-98. Lower gas prices can also be found in the Joplin area and Cass County, south of Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Stuffing or dressing? Kansas and Missouri Thanksgiving foods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is it stuffing or dressing? Do you like canned cranberry sauce or something a little more blended? Are you going to be fighting Uncle Frank for the wishbone again this year?. While everyone has their own likes and dislikes, social media and Google searches can...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Can bison save the Kansas prairie?

Bringing bison back to the prairie transforms the landscape in ways that may make it more resilient against climate change and benefit other wildlife. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on a rare three-decade study by scientists at Kansas State University. The Farm Bill is a giant piece...
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Fig Trees in Kansas

Figs aren’t a popular fruit to grow in Kansas, but Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says it can be done. More hardy varieties can withstand the state’s cold winters and produce fruit by the following fall, he notes. “Most fig trees are only hardy (until temperatures...
KANSAS STATE
ksmu.org

Missouri health authorities gear up for recreational marijuana

With the adoption of Amendment 3 by 53 percent of voters at the recent general election, Missouri’s regulation system for marijuana is changing. Amendment 3 takes effect Dec. 8, making Missouri one of 21 recreational marijuana states — a legal framework often called “adult-use cannabis” by industry types.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Lack of child care, pay gap keeping Kan. women out of workforce

TOPEKA — Kansas women need pay equity and more help with child care, a women’s advocacy group said after compiling feedback from hundreds of women around the state. United WE, an nonprofit organization dedicated to improving women’s economic and social status, partnered with the League of Kansas Municipalities to set up seven town hall discussions from June to August.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon.  On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas School Districts Buy Electric Buses with EPA Funds

UNDATED (KNS) – Six Kansas school districts will buy electric buses with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Kansas News Service reports that half a dozen small school districts will buy 17 electric buses as part of a new federal program that prioritizes rural, low-income, and Tribal areas.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
KANSAS STATE
