Natural gas rates to increase for Spire customers in Missouri
Spire East and Spire West customers in Missouri will see natural gas rates increase under a filing that takes effect on Nov. 29, the company announced Tuesday.
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes each way between Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. The area is a 20-mile stretch driven by over 6,000 people a...
Google settles with Missouri, Kansas and more over location tracking
Multinational tech giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over its location tracking practices.
kttn.com
Audio: Gas prices are dropping again in Missouri
(Missourinet) – Gas prices continue to slide downward in Missouri. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri is 3 dollars, 24 cents a gallon, that’s 9 cents a gallon lower than a week ago, and 19 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. The cheapest average gas price in Missouri is in St. Charles County, where it’s below 3 dollars a gallon at 2-98. Lower gas prices can also be found in the Joplin area and Cass County, south of Kansas City.
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
KMBC.com
Stuffing or dressing? Kansas and Missouri Thanksgiving foods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is it stuffing or dressing? Do you like canned cranberry sauce or something a little more blended? Are you going to be fighting Uncle Frank for the wishbone again this year?. While everyone has their own likes and dislikes, social media and Google searches can...
KYTV
Missouri Public Service Commission approves natural gas rate hike for Spire customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a rate hike for Spire customers. The rate hike change goes into effect on November 29. The Actual Cost Adjustment factor is a mechanism that tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
kcur.org
Can bison save the Kansas prairie?
Bringing bison back to the prairie transforms the landscape in ways that may make it more resilient against climate change and benefit other wildlife. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on a rare three-decade study by scientists at Kansas State University. The Farm Bill is a giant piece...
ksal.com
Fig Trees in Kansas
Figs aren’t a popular fruit to grow in Kansas, but Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says it can be done. More hardy varieties can withstand the state’s cold winters and produce fruit by the following fall, he notes. “Most fig trees are only hardy (until temperatures...
ksmu.org
Missouri health authorities gear up for recreational marijuana
With the adoption of Amendment 3 by 53 percent of voters at the recent general election, Missouri’s regulation system for marijuana is changing. Amendment 3 takes effect Dec. 8, making Missouri one of 21 recreational marijuana states — a legal framework often called “adult-use cannabis” by industry types.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
Lack of child care, pay gap keeping Kan. women out of workforce
TOPEKA — Kansas women need pay equity and more help with child care, a women’s advocacy group said after compiling feedback from hundreds of women around the state. United WE, an nonprofit organization dedicated to improving women’s economic and social status, partnered with the League of Kansas Municipalities to set up seven town hall discussions from June to August.
What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
adastraradio.com
Kansas School Districts Buy Electric Buses with EPA Funds
UNDATED (KNS) – Six Kansas school districts will buy electric buses with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Kansas News Service reports that half a dozen small school districts will buy 17 electric buses as part of a new federal program that prioritizes rural, low-income, and Tribal areas.
Here's why personal property tax bills have a 30% increase across Missouri
ST. LOUIS — It's sticker shock for car owners in Missouri!. Personal property tax bills, which are being mailed to people right now, are way up this year. Across the Show Me State, the Missouri State Tax Commission reports there is a 30% increase on personal property taxes compared to last year.
KSN.com
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
