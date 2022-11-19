Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
FanSided
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Patrick Mahomes meets #1 fan actor Henry Winkler
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Before the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to meet one of his biggest fans.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Wichita Eagle
This Mahomes pass went viral. Chiefs’ Reid was impressed with another part of play, too
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed numerous NFL analysts with his pinpoint 40-yard completion to tight end Jody Fortson during Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After film review, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was plenty impressed as well. “That was a thing of beauty,”...
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday
Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes
While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
Colin Cowherd Says This Quarterback Could Be the Next Patrick Mahomes
Watch Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks this quarterback is the NFL’s next great thing.
Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Chiefs?
The Los Angeles Chargers are 5.5-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the 2022 regular season. The over/under is 52.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook. That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 52.5 points.
MLB experts predict Jacob deGrom is definitely leaving the Mets
A group of MLB experts for ESPN predicted where they think the top free agents will sign, and all of them think that Jacob deGrom is leaving the New York Mets. The New York Mets spent money last offseason, and it resulted in them clinching their first postseason berth since 2016. Now, they have another winter to plan how they can increase their odds to contend for the World Series. One player they have to decide whether to keep is ace Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract and is looking for a new lucrative deal at the age of 34-years-old.
Yardbarker
Lights Out: Chiefs Deliver Knockout Blow To Bolts
Another Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers matchup delivered yet another instant classic. Once again, it was the team wearing red and gold that emerged victorious in thrilling fashion. There were some stellar offensive plays from each side. At the same time, there were some notable stops by each team’s defense. The Chiefs offense made the difference, once again, though. This time around, Kansas City downs Los Angeles by a score of 30-27. Even with the past success, bothPatrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are playing at career-best levels currently. That is where we will place most of our focus in the FPC Chiefs Week 11 reaction article, as a result. Kansas City entered the game, and interestingly also left the game, with costly injuries to the skill positions. That allowed some players an opportunity to step up. Accordingly, a handful of players did, gaining crucial confidence in the second half of the 2022 season. Because of the Kansas City quarterback, tight end and skill player depth, the Chiefs are again one of the league’s most challenging teams to contain.
Eagles shuffle their practice squad ahead of Sunday Night Football
The NovaCare Complex never sleeps. It’s quiet there without the players after Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave them an extra day off for winning in Week 12, but we learned on Tuesday that, when they return to work, two familiar faces won’t be with them. While...
