Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion
As it becomes more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading towards a divorce, a few analysts are starting to wonder which teams might be interested in bringing him on for a trade. One suggestion has been stirring a debate since Friday. On Friday's...
Melvin Gordon Offers Up Tone-Deaf Response to Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon was about as tone-deaf as it gets.
Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an incident on Sunday night in
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
George Kittle could not believe 1 move 49ers made
The San Francisco 49ers have made a good amount of roster moves over the past year, even making Trey Lance their starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo. But there was one move above all the others that had George Kittle stunned. Kittle says he couldn’t believe it when the team traded...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Troy Aikman Rips 'Embarrassing' Cardinals After 49ers Loss
It's been a dreadful season for the team so far.
NFL
Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'
The Arizona Cardinals were destroyed in front of a national audience in Mexico City, getting thumped, 38-10, by division rival San Francisco on Monday night. The loss dropped the Cards to 4-7 and marked the fourth game Arizona has lost by 10-plus points. "We've got to flush it," coach Kliff...
9News
JJ Watt pays back fan who lost $1K bet during Cardinals game
ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Cardinals and many of their respective fans are south of the border to watch Monday Night Football. But it was last week's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champs, the LA Rams, that still has people talking. Valley resident, Joey Reyes, took to Twitter...
