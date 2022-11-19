ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

MSU hockey player details on-ice racial slurs; Big Ten declines to discipline

A Michigan State hockey player said he was the target of a racial slur multiple times during a game against Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Jagger Joshua, a Black forward and senior from Dearborn, took to social media Monday night, detailing the incident and expressing frustration that Ohio State and the Big Ten have failed to levy any punishment.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines, Buckeyes aching for an epic conclusion

Ann Arbor — It was too easy for too long. Michigan was due for difficult, and difficult has arrived, right on schedule. The Wolverines expended every gasp, every second and every kick to dispatch Illinois on Saturday. The Buckeyes did the same to outlast Maryland, setting up the latest clash for the ages. Michigan and Ohio State haven’t met as 11-0 peers since 2006, and that No. 1-versus-No. 2 showdown ended in a 42-39 Buckeye victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings

The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
CANTON, MI
Detroit News

Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge getting $80M waterpark expansion

Michigan’s Little Bavaria will soon be home to one of the state’s largest indoor waterparks. The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth says it will break ground on an $80 million indoor waterpark expansion next month, with plans to add an additional 140,000 square feet to the German-style resort.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Detroit News

Flint man finds military-grade explosives in car door

A Flint man discovered "military-grade explosives" concealed inside a vehicle door he purchased at a salvage yard in St. Clair County. The man discovered the explosives Friday while installing the door on another vehicle. He narrowly averted disaster, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said during a Monday press conference. The...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash

A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Flint-area man threatened FBI director, congressman with death, feds say

A Flint-area man vowed to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray and threatened a Congressman from California after ranting online about child sex trafficking, a central element of QAnon and other conspiracy theories, according to a federal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Grand Blanc resident Neil Matthew Walter, 32, was arrested and charged...
FLINT, MI

