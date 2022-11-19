Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Detroit News
Michigan State's Jaden Akins (ankle) limited with tough tournament ahead
East Lansing — Michigan State continues its difficult stretch of non-conference games this week and the Spartans might do so with limited minutes from sophomore guard Jaden Akins. Michigan State, which entered the Associated Press top 25 for the first time on Monday at No. 12, following wins last...
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
Detroit News
MSU hockey player details on-ice racial slurs; Big Ten declines to discipline
A Michigan State hockey player said he was the target of a racial slur multiple times during a game against Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Jagger Joshua, a Black forward and senior from Dearborn, took to social media Monday night, detailing the incident and expressing frustration that Ohio State and the Big Ten have failed to levy any punishment.
Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines, Buckeyes aching for an epic conclusion
Ann Arbor — It was too easy for too long. Michigan was due for difficult, and difficult has arrived, right on schedule. The Wolverines expended every gasp, every second and every kick to dispatch Illinois on Saturday. The Buckeyes did the same to outlast Maryland, setting up the latest clash for the ages. Michigan and Ohio State haven’t met as 11-0 peers since 2006, and that No. 1-versus-No. 2 showdown ended in a 42-39 Buckeye victory.
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Detroit News
UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings
The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
Detroit News
Oakland County leaders in new video on fake school threats: 'It's not a joke'
As threats to local schools continue to disrupt classes and prompt lockdowns, Oakland County's top two law enforcement officials are sharing the consequences of fake threats and offering parents tips on how to be proactive in a new video. The five-minute video, produced by Bloomfield Hills Schools and available on...
Detroit News
Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge getting $80M waterpark expansion
Michigan’s Little Bavaria will soon be home to one of the state’s largest indoor waterparks. The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth says it will break ground on an $80 million indoor waterpark expansion next month, with plans to add an additional 140,000 square feet to the German-style resort.
Detroit News
Flint man finds military-grade explosives in car door
A Flint man discovered "military-grade explosives" concealed inside a vehicle door he purchased at a salvage yard in St. Clair County. The man discovered the explosives Friday while installing the door on another vehicle. He narrowly averted disaster, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said during a Monday press conference. The...
Detroit News
Memorial held for Northville couple killed in crash: 'My heart is in so much pain'
Northville Township — Family and friends gathered Monday night in Northville Township to remember a couple who died in a rollover crash earlier this month, leaving four children behind. The memorial took place on the evening of what would have been Manal Kadry's 41st birthday. She died on Nov....
Detroit News
Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash
A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
Detroit News
Food emergency requests rise as Oakland Co. group helps feed families for Thanksgiving
Pontiac — Emergency food requests have increased as costs for daily staples have risen because of inflation, a development that was on display Tuesday as the Lighthouse of Oakland County nonprofit packed and distributed last-minute food boxes for Thanksgiving. The demand for emergency food is up this year as...
Detroit News
Flint-area man threatened FBI director, congressman with death, feds say
A Flint-area man vowed to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray and threatened a Congressman from California after ranting online about child sex trafficking, a central element of QAnon and other conspiracy theories, according to a federal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Grand Blanc resident Neil Matthew Walter, 32, was arrested and charged...
