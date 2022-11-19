ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I hate hosting the holidays because of my family’s woke dietary requests

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRcUE_0jH4goLg00

All she wants for Christmas is typical holiday food.

“Big Brother Australia” host Sonia Kruger roasted the extravagant meal requests her friends and family make, saying she prefers to do some “Christmas ghosting” instead.

“Gluten free, lactose free, nitrate free,” the 57-year-old told Stellar Magazine . “Honestly, how the hell did cavemen and women survive without an oat milk latte and a protein bar to snack on?”

She’d rather forego the holiday altogether, saying it’s better to skip “the whole festive fiasco” and opt for “some fun instead.”

“Even though I’m semi-capable of pulling together a seasonal soirée, frankly I’d rather have root canal therapy than be the designated host,” she admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYSko_0jH4goLg00
Kruger bashed people with dietary restrictions, saying it’s too difficult to appease everyone during the holidays.
@soniakruger/Instagram

“You’ll be completely bamboozled by what to serve because you have to cater to everybody’s highly-evolved dietary requirements,” she added.

But Kruger’s version of “fun” might not appeal to those who’d rather indulge in pies, cookies and multiple servings. Dancing, she dished earlier this year on the Healthy-ish podcast , is how she keeps her dazzling figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qsYo_0jH4goLg00
Kruger said she’d rather have “root canal therapy” than host for the holidays.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtT5p_0jH4goLg00
It may be difficult to swap traditional meal centerpieces to meet dietary restrictions.
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVYhx_0jH4goLg00
Why food plays a huge role in holiday traditions

“You’re working out, but you don’t realize how much you are because you’re genuinely having a good time,” she said. “It’s the kind of activity that makes everybody feel happy.”

But with the majority of Americans spending their cherished holiday time participating in family traditions, who has time for exercise?

A recent survey conducted by One Poll and commissioned by the SPAM Brand found the most treasured holiday traditions include spending time with family, decorating the Christmas tree and inside the home, watching classic holiday films and, of course, digging into some delicious food.

Two thousand U.S. adults were surveyed on their holiday habits — but no cavemen.

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Aabha Gopan

Mom of two hospitalized with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mom of two who lives on a single meal a day to keep her children fed has been hospitalized twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, a 43-year-old single mother, earns just $46 per week (approx.) to feed her family. She said that her universal credit card pays her $1500 (approx.) and covers a few other costs, leaving her with just $184 (approx.) left for everything else.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy