HollywoodLife

Mila Kunis’ Daughter Wyatt, 8, Puts Arm Around Little Brother Dimitri, 5, While Out With Mom & It’s So Adorable: Photos

With her kids on Wednesday, November 2, and the adorable duo were snapped looking super affectionate! In photos, the Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, rocked a casual grey print pair of joggers with a matching sweatshirt. She paired the look with a simple ponytail and a pair of black sneakers. She held hands with son Dmitri, 5, who wore a royal blue tee shirt and matching shorts, and a pair of blue sneakers. He also carried a backpack and appeared to be leaving school. Big sister Wyatt, 8, also carried a backpack, and placed a protective arm around her brother. Mila’s lookalike daughter wore an oversized maroon Harvard sweatshirt and a pair of light blue sneakers.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Poses With Mini-Me Daughter, Maxwell, 10, & Mom, Tina, 62, For Rare Photo

“With You” singer Jessica Simpson, 42, spent some much-needed family time on the set of HSN with her mom, Tina Simpson, 62, and her eldest daughter, Maxwell, 10, on Nov. 17. “Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!”, Jessica captioned the sweet Instagram snapshot. In the photo, the blonde beauty rocked a pair of black jeans, an oversized belt, chic cowboy booties, and a flannel top.
In Style

Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is celebrating his first Halloween, and in honor of the spooky holiday, he officially made his social media debut — a Kardashian-Jenner rite of passage. On Sunday, Khloé shared a cute sibling photo of her 4-year-old daughter True and her newborn son on Instagram....
Daily Mail

'My husband takes pics of us when we sleep': Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares snap with new baby Ilaria - as actor waits to see if he'll face charges over Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap of herself co-sleeping with baby daughter Ilaria on Friday taken by husband Alec - as the actor waits to see if he will face charges in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The yoga instructor, 38, lauded her 64-year-old husband for snapping the candid...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Parade

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris

C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids

Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while. After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I...
People

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Enjoy Date Night at GQ Men of the Year Party

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely recently told PEOPLE the Black Adam actor is "a superhero at home" Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan are one stylish pair. On Thursday, the former James Bond actor, 69, and his wife of 21 years arrived at the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, Calif., walking the red carpet together. Brosnan wore a blue velvet tuxedo jacket with a white button-down shirt to the event, sporting dark pants and matching black shoes to complete his look, similar to his outfit...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Jason Momoa's New Dancing Video Featuring Daughter Lola Proves They’re the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo

Jason Momoa just proved he’s one of the coolest dads in Hollywood, and that he and his daughter Lola are the cutest duos out there — all with one video! On Nov 11, Momoa shared a super rare video of him, his co-star Marlow Barkley, and his daughter Lola dancing to a dance from Dua Lipa. He posted the adorable video with the caption, “i love this movie. SLUMBERLAND. nov18 @netflix. my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance love u @ryantarran @francishlawrence @mztsummerville the cast and crew. my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j. ps...
SheKnows

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She’s Not Like Other Nepotism Babies

Nepotism in Hollywood has been a hot topic as of late. Lily-Rose Depp was recently called out after her “nepo baby” comments, claiming that she has to work just as hard as anyone without celebrity parents. Lourdes Leon, AKA Madonna’s daughter, seems to be on the opposite side of the nepotism spectrum. “I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon said in her latest interview with The Cut. “And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” she emphasized. This is a far departure from the comments of Rose...
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
DoYouRemember?

Gloria Estefan Says Her Daughter Was “Very Anxious” Coming Out As Gay

Gloria Estefan has many titles to her name, from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time to becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But on top of all that, she is also a mother of two, to daughter Emily and son Nayib. Estefan had to exercise her mom muscles during a very important time in Emily’s life, when she was coming out a few years ago as gay.

