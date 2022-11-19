Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend after shooting outside Gastonia Food Lion: Police
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Georgia woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after she fired multiple rounds at her boyfriend in the parking lot of a local Food Lion Sunday night, Gastonia Police said. The violent incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in...
Charlotte native injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Barrett Hudson was shot seven times early Sunday morning at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Hudson had just moved to Colorado in the last two weeks. Five people were killed. He told Queen City News he was inside the club when...
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount. Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north...
North Carolina pharmacy sees Tamiflu shortage as flu cases on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug given to children and adults that can help ease flu symptoms is in short supply. A local pharmacy has very little Tamiflu. There is a major demand for the medicine because there are so many flu cases. What was painful in...
Mount Pleasant teen to lead Georgia football team on field Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina teen will have the opportunity of a lifetime this week when he leads the Georgia Bulldogs on the playing field Saturday. National non-profit Dream On 3 is helping Mount Pleasant resident Ethan Ford’s dream to lead the team come true. Ford, who attends Mount Pleasant High School, will also talk strategy with Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett.
