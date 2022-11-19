ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte native injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Barrett Hudson was shot seven times early Sunday morning at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Hudson had just moved to Colorado in the last two weeks. Five people were killed. He told Queen City News he was inside the club when...
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
Mount Pleasant teen to lead Georgia football team on field Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina teen will have the opportunity of a lifetime this week when he leads the Georgia Bulldogs on the playing field Saturday. National non-profit Dream On 3 is helping Mount Pleasant resident Ethan Ford’s dream to lead the team come true. Ford, who attends Mount Pleasant High School, will also talk strategy with Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett.
