ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Driver strikes man standing outside disabled vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating after a driver injured a man after crashing into his car on Monday night. The incident happened along Pembroke Road just west of University Drive as a man who was outside out his disabled car was hit by a passing driver who police said was likely speeding.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child. Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child. Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire,...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Families mourn Miami shooting victims as police continue search for gunman

MIAMI – A search is ongoing for the shooter who opened fire at a Miami restaurant and bar, killing two people and injuring a third. One of the youngest victims caught up in the shooting was 18-year-old Josue Quintero, who family members say died while trying to save the life of his best friend.
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Triple Shooting Outside Restaurant in Allapattah

Police are investigating after a triple shooting outside a Miami bar and grill left two men dead and a third man in the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened early Sunday morning near La Nueva Banana on northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue in Allapattah. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy