Click10.com
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Police: $5K reward offered for information after man killed in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a man that was killed in Homestead on Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Police Homicide Detective P. Klimick, the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. near the 450...
NBC Miami
Shooting Suspects Flee After Bentley Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Funeral Home: FHP
Suspects believed to be involved in a shooting fled on foot after crashing a Bentley into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday, authorities said. Pembroke Pines Police responded to the crash at Boyd's Funeral Home at 6400 Hollywood Boulevard and found the SUV abandoned, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
NBC Miami
Boy Injured in Homestead Car Shootout Remains Hospitalized as Investigation Continues
A 12-year-old boy injured in a shootout involving two cars in Homestead over the weekend remained hospitalized as an investigation into the incident was ongoing. Homestead Police officials said the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was involved in a rolling shootout near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Click10.com
Driver strikes man standing outside disabled vehicle in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating after a driver injured a man after crashing into his car on Monday night. The incident happened along Pembroke Road just west of University Drive as a man who was outside out his disabled car was hit by a passing driver who police said was likely speeding.
NBC Miami
Shooting Investigated at Same North Miami Beach Location as Earlier Drive-by Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday in North Miami Beach that reportedly took place at the same location as a shooting that took place Monday morning. Officers arrived at the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place, surrounding the scene with police tape as police investigated around the area.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
WSVN-TV
Police search for driver involved in Southwest Miami-Dade fatal hit-and-run
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and left to die. Now, the hunt is on for the driver who hit him and took off. Carlos Gomez Fuentes is the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade. “He was a hard...
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach Home Hit by Gunfire in 2nd Drive-By Shooting in 2 Days
Police were investigating a drive-by shooting at a North Miami Beach home Tuesday morning, the second day in a row the home has been hit by gunfire. North Miami Beach Police said over 30 shots were fired into the home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place. No injures were reported.
Click10.com
Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint
SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
Click10.com
First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl
TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child. Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child. Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire,...
Click10.com
Families mourn Miami shooting victims as police continue search for gunman
MIAMI – A search is ongoing for the shooter who opened fire at a Miami restaurant and bar, killing two people and injuring a third. One of the youngest victims caught up in the shooting was 18-year-old Josue Quintero, who family members say died while trying to save the life of his best friend.
Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Drive-By Shooting in North Miami Beach: Police
Police are investigating what they said was a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a North Miami Beach home. North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place before 7 a.m., saying several shots were fired into the residence. No injuries were reported. Police...
NBC Miami
2 Dead, 1 Injured in Triple Shooting Outside Restaurant in Allapattah
Police are investigating after a triple shooting outside a Miami bar and grill left two men dead and a third man in the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened early Sunday morning near La Nueva Banana on northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue in Allapattah. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 68th Terrace, Miami-Dade Police officials said. When officers responded to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter alert, they found the...
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
WSVN-TV
Police body cam footage shows aftermath of plane crash into Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view of a deadly plane crash from the perspective of police officers who were the first to arrive on the scene after the aircraft came down on a house. The final flight for that aircraft ended in tragedy as both people on board lost their lives.
NBC Miami
FHP Search For Suspect After Man Fatally Struck by Car in SW Miami-Dade
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday that left a man dead in SW Miami-Dade, officials said. The crash occurred near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 89th Avenue on Saturday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the victim died on the scene, the FHP said. A...
