CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
The Pittsburgh Penguins were moved. From Evgeni Malkin tearing up in the locker room before his 1000th game to Sidney Crosby dominating the final minutes of the third period to rescue a win, it was a special night for the Penguins’ core. More big names are being linked to the Washington Capitals in the NHL trade rumors, as something has to give for the decimated and nosediving Caps. The Vancouver Canucks are a bit of a mess, and Jim Rutherford said that means they are willing to trade a player or two they didn’t want to deal. And the Penguins have won three in a row.
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play got a bit of an overhaul during practice Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Mike Sullivan tweaked the makeup of both units, notably going with two defensemen on the points of the No. 1 group. He moved Jeff Petry to the No. 1 power play,...
CHICAGO — An NHL career that traces its origins to slipping away from his Russian team in a Finnish airport and hiding for days while a manhunt ensued reached a momentous milestone Sunday when Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th NHL game. “I don’t know where to begin. You...
No dateline today. Home. I promptly celebrated by oversleeping and getting to Dan’s Daily an hour late. Elliotte Friedman didn’t dive into specifics because Ron Hextall hates the NHL trade rumors, but Friedman specifically cited the Penguins as actively looking. Sidney Crosby was honored as the NHL’s No. 1 star, Dave Molinari tacked the Jason Zucker question, Patrice Bergeron joined the 1000-point club, the New Jersey Devils cannot be stopped, the New York Islanders keep winning, and frustration is building within the Washington Capitals.
It’s a pretty modest objective for the Pittsburgh Penguins, really. With the first quarter of the NHL season nearly complete, the Penguins (8-7-3) will record their first three-game winning streak of 2022-23 if they can defeat Chicago when they meet the Blackhawks tonight at 7:08 at the United Center,
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week for the period that ended Sunday. He had 11 points in four games, including 10 during the three-game road trip that ended with a 5-3 victory in Chicago Sunday. That included four-point efforts in Minnesota last Thursday and another four-pointer against the Blackhawks, sandwiching a two-assist performance in Winnipeg Saturday.
