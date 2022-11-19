Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Walnut Hills house fire sends 2 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills house fire sent two people to the hospital and caused $180,000 in damage over the weekend, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington. It happened in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said. While en route, fire crews...
2 injured in Evanston house fire, more than 60 firefighters respond
Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington said the fire started between 2-2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
‘Total loss;’ 2 people hospitalized, 11 displaced after house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Just days before Thanksgiving, a house fire in Dayton has forced nearly a dozen people out of their homes. The fire started in a house in the 200 block of North Irwin Street around 10:15 a.m. and firefighters were on scene for hours battling the fire as it spread to nearby homes.
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Dayton homicide unit investigating death of person found over the weekend
DAYTON — Dayton Police discovered a missing vehicle linked to a potential homicide Tuesday morning. Authorities were dispatched on Sunday, November 20, at around 10:30 p.m. to “a person down complaint” in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive, the Dayton Police spokesperson informed News Center 7. When...
20 cats found dead in Clermont County home after owner passes away
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – No foul play is suspected in a Clermont County woman’s sudden death, but what was found in her house is heartbreaking. When authorities entered the Klondyke Road home, there were two dogs and seven cats living in squalid conditions, surrounded by the bodies of 20 dead cats.
1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton; reports of person injured in roadway
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an accident in Dayton Monday. Around 8:45 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street for reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Dispatch notes indicate that when crews arrived...
1 dead, another injured after semi, tractor trailer crash in Warren County
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — One person has died and another was injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lebanon, just before 3 p.m. a semi truck collided with a tractor, causing the road to be shut down. A...
Montgomery Road reopens after downed power lines force closure
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A previously closed portion of Montgomery Road has reopened. A 1.4-mile stretch of this main eastern Hamilton County thoroughfare was closed from Remington Road to Mitchell Farm Lane due to downed power lines. The poles came down sometime late Monday in an incident that is now...
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Springfield Police investigating
SPRINGFIELD — One person walked into Springfield Regional Medical center with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. The hospital called the police after the person came in with a gunshot wound around 1:23 a.m., according to Springfield Police. >>VIDEO: Armed suspect approaches Springfield officers prior to shooting; Officers on...
