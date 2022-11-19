ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Walnut Hills house fire sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills house fire sent two people to the hospital and caused $180,000 in damage over the weekend, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington. It happened in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said. While en route, fire crews...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Two hospitalized after fire broke out in East Walnut Hills, fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Two hospitalized, displaced after fire in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were transported to the hospital after fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Montgomery Road reopens after downed power lines force closure

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A previously closed portion of Montgomery Road has reopened. A 1.4-mile stretch of this main eastern Hamilton County thoroughfare was closed from Remington Road to Mitchell Farm Lane due to downed power lines. The poles came down sometime late Monday in an incident that is now...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy