Osceola County, FL

Hundreds line up in Orlando to receive free turkeys

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for one of Orlando’s biggest turkey giveaways. For the 14th year, turkeys were distributed to families at the Pendas Law Firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando law firm gives out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm handed out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday. The event was held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
What the Honk: Knock on wood

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is the craziest travel time of the year. With Thanksgiving obviously tomorrow, please take extra time out on the roads and don’t be any of the following turkeys. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Magic, local groups donate food in Eatonville ahead of Thanksgiving

Eatonville, Fla. – The Orlando Magic, alongside nonprofits, churches and other groups, teamed up Monday to help families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Lines of cars arrived Monday afternoon in Eatonville, which organizers said is a community in need. They added that they want to get results so that no one is without food for the holiday.
EATONVILLE, FL
💡Solutionaries brings non-traditional news to News 6+ Takeover

ORLANDO, Fla. – Solutionaries is a bit of a departure from traditional general assignment reporting. It’s a longer form of storytelling centered around solving problems affecting us all, hence the name ‘Solutionaries.’. It’s not a new program. Solutionaries premiered as a digital newscast in 2021 and has...
ORLANDO, FL
Here’s where it’s most likely to rain today in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint an unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida. Rain chances remain fairly high Tuesday, especially in areas just south of the Orlando metro. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 50% coverage of rain for Central Florida, but most of the rain...
ORLANDO, FL
Dog found trapped in Orlando trash can needs new home, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Panda, a dog, is shy and a bit timid right now, which is no surprise considering she was found in a trash can in Orlando on Friday. “The garbage can, the lid, was actually sealed onto the garbage can so our officer had to pry the lid open to get her out,” Bryant Almeida said.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
ORLANDO, FL

