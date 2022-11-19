Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Hundreds line up in Orlando to receive free turkeys
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for one of Orlando’s biggest turkey giveaways. For the 14th year, turkeys were distributed to families at the Pendas Law Firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
Today: Farm Share teams up with Kissimmee, local business for food giveaway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As many as 2,000 households in Osceola County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods in Kissimmee.
click orlando
Seminole County continues storm recovery with Thanksgiving just days away
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Water has only recently receded from some roads in Geneva. Homeowners near Lake Harney still have flooded yards eight weeks after Hurricane Ian and two weeks after Hurricane Nicole. Now, with Thanksgiving just days away, families are drying out and deciding what to do next.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando law firm gives out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm handed out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday. The event was held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
click orlando
State looks to ride safety legislation as Orlando FreeFall death investigation ends
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture continued to push for proposed ride safety legislation Tuesday as the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride back in March came to a close. Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from...
click orlando
What the Honk: Knock on wood
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is the craziest travel time of the year. With Thanksgiving obviously tomorrow, please take extra time out on the roads and don’t be any of the following turkeys. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan...
click orlando
Windermere couple donates to food pantry as part of their weight loss journey
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Justin and Karie Hein said they were surprised when they saw how many organizations are in need of food donations after they posted on a Facebook group page that they were looking to donate 216 cans of food to a Central Florida charity. “It was really...
mynews13.com
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Ian aid in 12 Central Florida and Bay Area counties
BRANDON, Fla. — At the request of the state of Florida, residents whose property was damaged during Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for federal Hurricane Ian disaster aid. Among the counties...
click orlando
Orlando Magic, local groups donate food in Eatonville ahead of Thanksgiving
Eatonville, Fla. – The Orlando Magic, alongside nonprofits, churches and other groups, teamed up Monday to help families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Lines of cars arrived Monday afternoon in Eatonville, which organizers said is a community in need. They added that they want to get results so that no one is without food for the holiday.
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
click orlando
💡Solutionaries brings non-traditional news to News 6+ Takeover
ORLANDO, Fla. – Solutionaries is a bit of a departure from traditional general assignment reporting. It’s a longer form of storytelling centered around solving problems affecting us all, hence the name ‘Solutionaries.’. It’s not a new program. Solutionaries premiered as a digital newscast in 2021 and has...
click orlando
Seminole County battalion chief recognized for his life-saving work
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Battalion Chief Chris Baker was all smiles while being honored by the Greater Orlando Red Cross on Monday. “Today was a highlight of my career getting out there to serve the community,” said Baker, who has been a Seminole County firefighter for 19 years.
click orlando
‘A wonderful day:’ 2,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed at Exploria Stadium
ORLANOD, Fla. – Eugine Blackshear was one of the many who got up early on Monday morning to make the long line at Exploria Stadium all to get a Thanksgiving meal for his family. “Unfortunately, the prices went up so high that everybody is not able this year to...
click orlando
Winter break is coming for Florida schools. Here’s how to keep kids educated, entertained
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Most students in Central Florida are off school this week for Thanksgiving, but in less than a month, schools will be out for the longer winter holiday break. That can leave parents scrambling trying to figure out how to keep their kids safe and entertained.
click orlando
Here’s where it’s most likely to rain today in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint an unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida. Rain chances remain fairly high Tuesday, especially in areas just south of the Orlando metro. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 50% coverage of rain for Central Florida, but most of the rain...
WESH
Dog found trapped in Orlando trash can needs new home, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Panda, a dog, is shy and a bit timid right now, which is no surprise considering she was found in a trash can in Orlando on Friday. “The garbage can, the lid, was actually sealed onto the garbage can so our officer had to pry the lid open to get her out,” Bryant Almeida said.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
click orlando
B is for bye: Orlando bakery P is for Pie closing after more than 10 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – A neighborhood favorite in Orlando Audobon Park is getting ready to close for good after more than a decade in business. P is for Pie — 2806 Corrine Drive — will close its doors for good on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
click orlando
Brevard tourism agency tells potential visitors ‘coast is clear’ after Hurricanes Ian, Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Office of Tourism has kicked off a special marketing campaign to assure potential visitors that Brevard County has avoided the brunt of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole — and the county is fully open for tourism, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Comments / 1