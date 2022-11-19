Travis Branham has scouted the players in the 2023 recruiting class for years, and has his finger on the pulse of high school basketball players across the country. As he's come to know the five players that make up the Blue Devils' No. 2-ranked recruiting class, Branham has a unique perspective not only on what these players were during their development as a prep but also what they will be able to contribute on the college level once they're teammates.

DURHAM, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO