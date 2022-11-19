Read full article on original website
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Breaking down Duke's 2023 class with 247Sports' Travis Branham
Travis Branham has scouted the players in the 2023 recruiting class for years, and has his finger on the pulse of high school basketball players across the country. As he's come to know the five players that make up the Blue Devils' No. 2-ranked recruiting class, Branham has a unique perspective not only on what these players were during their development as a prep but also what they will be able to contribute on the college level once they're teammates.
How to Watch: Duke vs Oregon State on Thanksgiving
Duke Basketball had a tough go of it in the first half against Bellarmine on Monday night, as the veteran Knights used their high concept offensive scheme to create disarray on the defensive end for the Blue Devils and their defense packed the lane, turning Duke in to a perimeter shooting team. In the end, the No. 8 ranked Blue Devils pulled ahead with a big second half, outscoring their visitors 33-24 behind 40% three-point shooting during the game.
How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
Clark's Clipboard 11/22/22: Transfer portal, RB recruiting, JUCO targets and more.
-- I've discussed this previously, but I want to reiterate that the transfer portal is going to be a major factor for NC State over the next few months. The Wolfpack has 13 commits and I expect it to take a full class, which is 25. It's also important to note that the NCAA instituted a new rule where FBS programs can sign more than 25 in a class as long as the school stays at or under the maximum 85 allotted scholarships.
Burlington Cummings Marching Cavalier Band needs your help getting to the 2023 Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
Technician Online
NC State football wins homecoming game against Wake Forest
On Nov 5, after a concerning start from the Demon Deacons, the Wolfpack pulled out a win against Wake Forest with a final score of 30-21. Video by Shaun Deardorff. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
NC State football looking at 'massive overhaul' this offseason?
Pack Pride's Michael Clark and Cory Smith discuss what could come next after a season with high expectations continues to go downhill.
Enrollment declines in UNC System schools; more expected
(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come. In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%. “The fall 2022 total UNC System...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
nccu.edu
Broccoli City Festival Founder Brandon McEachern to Address NCCU's Fall 2022 Graduates
Brandon McEachern, founder and chief executive officer of the famed Broccoli City Festival and Think Broccoli LLC, a social enterprise organization that focuses on building thriving urban communities that sustain future generations, will address the fall 2022 graduates of North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) undergraduate, graduate and professional programs at the 140th Commencement Exercises on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Permanent memorial for James Cates Junior being unveiled on UNC's campus
Cates is a Chapel Hill man who was killed on campus in 1970.
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh
RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.
publicradioeast.org
Army, U.N.C. Greensboro using nanotechnology to improve soldiers' clothing and gear
The U.S. Army and U.N.C. Greensboro are partnering to improve the protection of soldiers' clothes and gear through nanotechnology. The university's school of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering is hosting a ceremony to announce the partnership on Monday. The department's Dean Sherine Obare says the partnership is important because the researchers need...
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
cbs17
Chapel Hill and Durham schools cancel or delay bus routes for Tuesday over lack of drivers
CHAPEL HILL/DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Durham schools will experience delays and canceled bus routes for Tuesday. Durham Public Schools said buses may be delayed or not in service on Tuesday. The routes include 15, 23, 28, 34, 35, 49, 50, 51, 85, 89, 115, 116, 121, 138, 163, 188, 200, 213, 220, 227, 609, 631 and 647.
New Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist surgery center coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state health department gave the green light for a new surgery center in Greensboro. The state approved a request from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which plans to open a $30 million facility on Horse Pen Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.
Join WRAL as we light towers in Raleigh, Durham and Rocky Mount
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 the tradition is tripled. WRAL will light towers at WRAL's Western Boulevard studios, on American Tobacco Campus in Durham and at Rocky Mount Mills.
kiss951.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
Bundle up like it’s 1914: Raleigh, Triangle to face frigid temps early Monday
Durham and Chapel Hill may actually be colder.
