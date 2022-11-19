Read full article on original website
How the Socceroos can advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup
It is happening. Australia are one match away from making the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time since 2006. On Saturday the Socceroos rescued their Qatar 2022 campaign, beating Tunisia 1-0 to atone for their 4-1 tournament-opening loss to France. But, as Graham Arnold said after Saturday’s historic win, they haven’t “done nothing” yet.
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
Algeria fires: Dozens sentenced to death for lynching
An Algerian court has sentenced 49 people to death after they were found guilty of lynching a man wrongly suspected of starting forest fires last year ,the state news agency says. The sentences are likely to be reduced to life in prison as there is a moratorium on executions. In...
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
Aayushi Chaudhary: India woman who became victim of ‘suitcase murder’
Aayushi Chaudhary should have been celebrating her 22nd birthday on 1 December. Instead, nine days before that, her body was cremated in the presence of police officers. Aayushi's body - wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a red suitcase - was found on Friday near Mathura city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Ex-'street general' Charles Blé Goudé returns to Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast politician Charles Blé Goudé, once seen as a divisive figure, has flown home after being acquitted by the International Criminal Court. His charisma and fiery rhetoric led to his nickname "street general". But as a key ally of former President Laurent Gbagbo he was accused of...
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
‘Ronaldo penalty be gift, VAR sleep, dem disappoint we’, Ghana coach react after loss to Portugal
Ghana national team coach, Otto Addo call out referee Ismail Elfath say he “gift” Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in dia game against de Portuguese side. Ghana manage hold Portugal from finding de net until de referee rule clearance from defender, Mohammed Salisu as foul against Ronaldo, resulting in penalty.
Ukraine war: The race to rebuild infrastructure in Kherson
There is a business-like synchronisation to Andrii's Kysenko's team as they work on a downed electricity cable in the rural Kherson region. With a crater only a few metres from the pylon, they're confident a shell was the culprit. Two months ago, this 100km (62-mile) long powerline cut through the...
Islamic State: Kurdish forces threaten to stop guarding camps
Local forces in north-east Syria have told the BBC that they may be forced to abandon camps holding Islamic State (IS) group detainees. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they no longer have the capacity to guard the compounds if Turkey launched a fresh ground operation there. Turkey has attacked...
Pope appoints Bishop Noel Treanor as apostolic nuncio to the EU
A Catholic bishop in Northern Ireland has been appointed as apostolic nuncio to the European Union. Bishop of Down and Connor Noel Treanor will take up his appointment in Brussels in January 2023. He said he was honoured to be appointed to the diplomatic role by Pope Francis. "I have...
Ukraine war: Russia atrocities bring Nato members closer
Nato is feeling pretty pleased with itself right now. Of course when you chat to officials in the soulless, concrete monolith that is Nato HQ here in Brussels, no-one expresses pleasure at the current situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But they are quick to tell you how surprised, amazed or encouraged they are that the alliance is so "very" united.
