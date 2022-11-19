Rio Linda house fire leaves one person dead and the cause still under investigation

One person is dead after an early Saturday house fire in Rio Linda.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded, according to a tweet sent out at 2:48 a.m.

“Crews arrived to heavy fire in the home with reports of occupants still inside the structure. Crews aggressively attacked the blaze, and searched for victims,” according to the tweet.

Nearly a half hour later, at 3:16 a.m., Metro Fire reported that the home was occupied by two people, both of whom were sleeping at the time. Smoke detectors were operational.

While one person was able to escape, the other “succumbed to fatal injuries,” according to Metro Fire.

Fire crews continue to investigate the cause.