Kennedale, TX

Two suspects arrested in connection to Kennedale car wash homicide

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide and shooting that occurred at a Kennedale car wash in late October , officials said.

Kennedale police said in a press release posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday that Xavier Aguilar, 21, was arrested in Grand Prairie and Sonny Ayala, 20, was arrested in Arlington. Both face charges of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime.

Hayden Travys Scarlato , 18, and a juvenile companion were shot Oct. 26 at a car wash located in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive, according to police. Scarlato died of his wounds that same day in a local hospital.

Bond had not been set for Aguilar and Ayala as of Friday at 10:30 a.m., according to the press release. At that time, both were waiting arraignment in police custody.

“We are truly grateful for the assistance provided by our regional and federal agency partners in apprehending these suspects,” said Chief of Police Mike Holguin in the press release. “We appreciate the professionalism and the hard work by every member of each agency to take these very dangerous individuals off the street.”

According to the release, the Grand Prairie Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, Arlington Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms assisted the Kennedale police detectives with the arrest.

