Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Argentina 1-2 Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener. Argentina were tipped as one of the pre-tournament favorites to go all the way in Qatar - and they still might - but very few foresaw ...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
"I know you're gonna play your hearts out," President Joe Biden told the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team over the phone on Sunday, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in...
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
United Transfer Room
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Set To Decide Between The Premier League And Saudia Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to decide between the Premier League and Saudia Arabia. You can read more below.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho
Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
2022 World Cup: Ecuador Spoil Qatar's Party Defeating The Hosts In The Opening Game
Ecuador stole the headlines as they defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup thanks to a brace from Fenerbahçe striker Enner Valencia.
Springboks close ranks as Rassie Erasmus saga rolls into Twickenham
South Africa try to focus on rugby before England game and avoid comment on their director of rugby’s two-match ban
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham tournament debut draws praise from pundits
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "We talk about the great midfielders that we've played with...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Liverpool Midfield Transfer Targets Who Will Be In Action In Qatar
Could Liverpool make a move for any of these World Cup stars in January?
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
NBC Sports
Saudi Arabia Declares Public Holiday on Wednesday After Argentina Win
Saudi Arabia fans, rejoice. After the Green Falcons’ colossal 2-1 upset over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, King Salman ordered a public holiday for the nation on Wednesday. Employees in Saudi Arabia working in the government and private sectors and...
Report: Brazilian Journalist Feels Endrick Will Join Chelsea
A journalist based in Brazil feels Endrick will end up at Chelsea in the next few months.
Netherlands Scores Twice Late to Defeat Mane-less Senegal
Cody Gakpo scored in the 84th minute while Davy Klaassen added a stoppage-time insurance goal to send the Oranje past Senegal.
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
Injury-hit France needs Mbappé even more at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With defending champion France missing so many big names through injury at the World Cup, there is even more of an onus on Kylian Mbappé to become the team’s leader in Qatar. He was 19 years old when he took the last World...
Denmark vs. Tunisia, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch
TV Channel: FS1 (4K), Telemundo. Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) Schmeichel; Wass, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Eriksen, Emile Hojbjerg; Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard. Tunisia possible starting lineup:. Dahmen; Drager, Talbi, Bronn, Abdi; Skhiri, Chaaleli, Laidouni; Slimane, Msakni, Khazri. Soccer Odds and Betting Lines. Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds...
SB Nation
Palmeiras reject £40m bid from PSG for Endrick
It has started. The sweepstakes for the hand of young Endrick have begun in earnest, with PSG making the first big move and trying to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea to the punch. But PSG’s bid, reported as £40m, has been turned down by Palmeiras, who certainly would be quite foolish to accept the opening offer in what is expected to be an all-out bidding war for the 16-year-old’s services.
World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Seventy years ago, Saad Ismail Al Jassim used to free dive 40 feet (13 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, holding his breath to comb the seabed for oysters in the hope of finding a cluster of pearls. Today, an 1,100-foot (335-meter)...
