ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Trail Blazers Update Nassir Little's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNCM1_0jH4eNmb00

The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are playing for first place in the Western Conference.

The Portland Trail Blazers listed forward Nassir Little as questionable (calf) for Saturday night's game versus the Utah Jazz and will be a game-time decision, while shooting guards Keon Johnson (hip) and Gary Payton II (abdomen) are out.

Little averages 6.1 points a game coming off the bench in 15 minutes of action. The Jazz enter the contest in good shape, with only forward Rudy Gay missing the game with s finger sprain.

Utah and Portland will be playing for the lead atop the Western Conference in a game where the Trail Blazers opened up as a four-point favorite. The Jazz will have their hands full in the second game of a back-to-back and facing a team that’s trending up. All-Star Damian Lillard is once again healthy, and the emergence of Anfernee Simons has led Portland to a 10-5 start.

Utah is coming off an emotional win, outlasting the Phoenix Suns , 134-133. Sustaining energy in a stretch where the Jazz will be playing five games in the next eight days will be key to a victory.

Utah will be underdogs in four of those games in one of the most grueling weeks of the season. The schedule lightens up starting November 28 when Utah starts a six-game home stand beginning with the Chicago Bulls .

Tip-off is at 8:00 pm MDT on Saturday night and can be seen on NBA TV .

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away

The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Milwaukee Bucks down Portland Trail Blazers, 119-111

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from 17th game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Milwaukee took a first-half lead and never let it get away as the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers 119-111 Monday. It was the first game of a four-game road trip for the Blazers (10-7), who will likely play each of the games without Damian Lillard (calf). Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a history of putting up big numbers against Portland, led Milwaukee (12-4) with 37 points. He made 16 of 24 shots from the field (0 of 1 on a 3-pointer and...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls

The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0

Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
639
Followers
449
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy