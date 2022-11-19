PJ Tucker still trying to find role with Sixers, focused most on winning

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers made the big move to begin free agency when they went out and brought in PJ Tucker at the outset of the period. They needed toughness and a guy who will do the little things to help a team win.

Tucker provided that in Friday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks when he did a terrific job of creating hustle plays and he did a terrific job on Giannis Antetokounmpo late on the defensive end.

With that being said, Tucker has taken a combined two shots in three games. It does appear that the Sixers have sort of just stuck him in the corner on the offensive end and they want him to just wait there for an opportunity. It’s not a bad idea considering how elite of a corner 3-point shooter Tucker is, but on the flip side, it’s almost like he doesn’t know his role just yet.

“I just figure it out,” said Tucker. “It’s just one of those things I‘m just trying to figure it out. Every single game is different. There’s guys being in and out of the lineup. It’s been different so I’ve just been figuring it out on the go and fighting through it. Trying to win as much as possible.”

With that being said, the Sixers rely on Tucker to be that veteran player and continue to lead the way for them. Even if he isn’t scoring, he is making an impact. He did so on Friday and it seems that his role is to just simply to do the little things.

“That’s how it’s gotta be,” he finished. “Games you gotta win and be able to be in a position at the end of the season of winning when it counts and being in a good position going into the playoffs. We gotta keep fighting. We got guys out. Gotta step up.”