November 22, 2022 - According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) red tide map, which includes the last eight days of sampling and is updated daily, toxic algal blooms have dissipated around Tampa Bay. The FWC reported medium levels of Karenia brevis - the organism that causes red tide - in Manatee County and the mouth of the bay over the past couple of weeks. It also showed low levels persisting off Bunces Pass. Sampling now indicates low levels in Manatee County, and either no or background concentrations of Karenia brevis closer to Pinellas County. High levels remain around Sarasota beaches.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO