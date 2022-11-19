Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
USF St. Petersburg gets a bigger boat
Thanks to the generosity of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, an $11.7 million research vessel will soon make the trek from California to its new home in St. Petersburg. The University of South Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved accepting the Research Vessel Western Flyer’s title during Monday’s governance...
Tampa healthcare company revamps how nurses find work
Gale Healthcare Solutions app allows nurses to choose when and where they work. The Tampa-based company has expanded into 40 states with 55,000 registered clinicians
tampamagazines.com
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Coworkers remember longshoreman killed by bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay, want more safety measures
There's still many questions surrounding a work accident at Port Tampa Bay which resulted in a death last Wednesday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay among best places for Thanksgiving
November 21, 2022 - According to a new study by WalletHub, the Tampa metro area is the sixth best place to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. The personal finance platform compared the nation’s 100 largest cities according to 20 metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, volunteer opportunities, weather and traffic. Atlanta placed first, followed by Orlando and Las Vegas.
wfla.com
2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
stpetecatalyst.com
Red Tide dissipates around Tampa Bay
November 22, 2022 - According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) red tide map, which includes the last eight days of sampling and is updated daily, toxic algal blooms have dissipated around Tampa Bay. The FWC reported medium levels of Karenia brevis - the organism that causes red tide - in Manatee County and the mouth of the bay over the past couple of weeks. It also showed low levels persisting off Bunces Pass. Sampling now indicates low levels in Manatee County, and either no or background concentrations of Karenia brevis closer to Pinellas County. High levels remain around Sarasota beaches.
stpetecatalyst.com
Homepoint cuts more Clearwater workers
November 22, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, is laying off an additional 10 employees at its Clearwater office. The news follows the company notifying the state it was permanently laying off 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs started Nov. 1. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of town! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite things to do Thanksgiving week here! Note: If you […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Bucs great gives back for Thanksgiving
November 21, 2022 - Mike Alstott, a fan favorite during his years as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, continued a long tradition of giving back to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue members Monday morning. The Mike Alstott Family Foundation presented the department with a donation and will personally deliver Thanksgiving dinner to every city fire station. This is the 15th year the foundation has shown its support for the Fire Rescue team on the holiday.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
The Weekly Challenger
St. Pete’s own ‘Atlanta Housewife’ gives back for the holidays tomorrow at Lake Vista
ST. PETERSBURG – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is no stranger to giving back to the community, and she’s excited to return home to St. Peter this Thanksgiving season to help families in need with hot Thanksgiving meals. “Coming from humble beginnings, I hold...
After years of historically high home prices, the market could start to cool off
Home prices are up about 45% of what they were in 2020 and 85% higher than 2017. Experts said that they expect the prices to slow down.
Beach Beacon
Packers beat East Bay, 28-12, to advance to the Class 3M regional finals
LARGO — After the Packers forced two turnovers in the first five minutes of Largo’s Class 3M regional semifinal against the East Bay Indians, Coach Marcus Paschal jumped up and down yelling, “We play defense on this side of the bridge, too!”. The cheer was in reference...
Fla. VRBO customers booted from rental 1 day before wife’s surgery
A VRBO vacation rental in downtown Tampa turned into a scramble for a place to stay after a couple traveling from Michigan for a medical procedure were evicted from their unit.
Polk County football playoff roundup
With regional finals weekend upon us, here is how three Polk County powers advanced last weekend Lakeland routs Mitchell to reach Region 2 finals LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland’s bid for a ninth state championship moved a bit closer this week. Top-seed Lakeland overcame a slow start to blow Mitchell ...
County Funds Affordable Housing in Riverview
House keys.Photo byCourtesy of Maria Ziegler. Hillsborough County commissioners recently voted to approve $6.2 million toward an affordable apartment complex in Riverview. The state’s Housing Initiative Program will also kick in an additional $1.5 million for the 116-unit complex. The housing will benefit people whose income is 50% below the county’s median income. With Florida becoming a more desirable place to live and housing prices increasing, the county is trying to keep apace with the need for more equitable housing.
fox13news.com
Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
Grab your tissues: Publix new Thanksgiving ad is out
Grab a Kleenex — Publix debuted another one of its annual wholesome Thanksgiving day commercials, and once again, it doesn't disappoint.
Grammy-nominated indie-folk songwriter Neko Case is coming to Clearwater
She's at the Cap this winter.
Comments / 0