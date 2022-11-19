ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

USF St. Petersburg gets a bigger boat

Thanks to the generosity of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, an $11.7 million research vessel will soon make the trek from California to its new home in St. Petersburg. The University of South Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved accepting the Research Vessel Western Flyer’s title during Monday’s governance...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tampamagazines.com

Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022

Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay among best places for Thanksgiving

November 21, 2022 - According to a new study by WalletHub, the Tampa metro area is the sixth best place to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. The personal finance platform compared the nation’s 100 largest cities according to 20 metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, volunteer opportunities, weather and traffic. Atlanta placed first, followed by Orlando and Las Vegas.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red Tide dissipates around Tampa Bay

November 22, 2022 - According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) red tide map, which includes the last eight days of sampling and is updated daily, toxic algal blooms have dissipated around Tampa Bay. The FWC reported medium levels of Karenia brevis - the organism that causes red tide - in Manatee County and the mouth of the bay over the past couple of weeks. It also showed low levels persisting off Bunces Pass. Sampling now indicates low levels in Manatee County, and either no or background concentrations of Karenia brevis closer to Pinellas County. High levels remain around Sarasota beaches.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Homepoint cuts more Clearwater workers

November 22, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, is laying off an additional 10 employees at its Clearwater office. The news follows the company notifying the state it was permanently laying off 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs started Nov. 1. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Former Bucs great gives back for Thanksgiving

November 21, 2022 - Mike Alstott, a fan favorite during his years as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, continued a long tradition of giving back to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue members Monday morning. The Mike Alstott Family Foundation presented the department with a donation and will personally deliver Thanksgiving dinner to every city fire station. This is the 15th year the foundation has shown its support for the Fire Rescue team on the holiday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County football playoff roundup

With regional finals weekend upon us, here is how three Polk County powers advanced last weekend Lakeland routs Mitchell to reach Region 2 finals LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland’s bid for a ninth state championship moved a bit closer this week. Top-seed Lakeland overcame a slow start to blow Mitchell ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

County Funds Affordable Housing in Riverview

House keys.Photo byCourtesy of Maria Ziegler. Hillsborough County commissioners recently voted to approve $6.2 million toward an affordable apartment complex in Riverview. The state’s Housing Initiative Program will also kick in an additional $1.5 million for the 116-unit complex. The housing will benefit people whose income is 50% below the county’s median income. With Florida becoming a more desirable place to live and housing prices increasing, the county is trying to keep apace with the need for more equitable housing.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
CLEARWATER, FL

