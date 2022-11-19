ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs college football

By John Clay
National champions a season ago and ranked No. 1 this season, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs invade Kroger Field on Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC football game. CBS has the 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Check out the dedicated Twitter feed below for score updates, statistics and observations. You can interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv .

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez runs the ball against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

