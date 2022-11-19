ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Dwight Howard has unreal Taiwanese basketball league debut

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TULcT_0jH4dFga00

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made his debut in Taiwan’s T1 League Saturday with an impressive statement performance.

The 36-year-old put up 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks to lead the Taoyuan Leopards to a 20–115 victory over New Taipei CTBC DEA.

His 14-for-32 shooting even included two made three-pointers.

You may be thinking, "did 6-foot-10 center Dwight Howard really go up for three?" The answer is yes, ten times.

Not only did the former Los Angeles Laker make a surprising amount of attempts from beyond the arc, he also acted as ball handler in pick-and-roll situations and dished out the ball like a point guard.

Howard was named the player of the game for the showing, which helped Taoyuan come back from a double-digit deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Playing for seven different teams during his 18-year NBA career, Howard played for the in 2021-22 and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds across 60 games.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA champion announced that he was joining the Leopards in early November.

"I have always loved the energy I felt visiting Taiwan as you can see I still have posters hanging up on my walls from my first 2 times visiting!" he wrote. "I'm ready to enjoy life by playing the sport I love in front of a bunch of people that Love me & for my people in Taiwan have your posters ready to welcome yours truly,"

Howard still has hopes to play one final season in the NBA. He told Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe in October that he'd like to join the Golden State Warriors, where he envisioned setting screens for Stephen Curry and mentoring former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman.

"I would love to play season 19 and go out on top," Howard said. "I would definitely love to do that. That would be amazing — and get a parade like I deserve."

While the Warriors didn't bite at the time, more performances like Saturday's might make Howard's final season dreams a reality somewhere in the NBA.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He 'Should Have Called' His Late Lakers Teammate Kobe Bryant Prior To His Tragic Death

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got candid about his complex relationship with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant revealing that he wished he would have reached out to the late basketball star prior to his death."You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal recently explained of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

The modern NBA has rivalries, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought against the Golden State Warriors for 4 consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have faced each other quite a bit, and it's evident the teams don't like each other. Recently, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have been through some beef, although that seems more one-sided than anything.
DETROIT, MI
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong

The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
102.5 The Bone

Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan, who worked with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, arrested on reported rape charge

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault. Rob McClanaghan, one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles, was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with rape. McClanaghan was reportedly arrested in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to wcvb.com. McClanaghan, 43, is accused of drugging and raping...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change

Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Beal Lead The Way, Wizards Defeat Hornets in D.C.

The Washington Wizards once again find themselves in the win column. The Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets at home in Washington D.C., 106-102. The Wizards have now improved to 10-7 overall on the season. They are also 7-4 overall at home. The Wizards now wrap up their six-game homestand with five victories. Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke on the victory postgame.
WASHINGTON, DC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy