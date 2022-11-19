Read full article on original website
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quiznos to close after 17 years
(ABC 6 News) – A popular sandwich shop is closing its doors in Rochester after 17 years. Quiznos, located at 101 1st Ave. SW Ste. 11 in the downtown Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic area, put up a sign in their store alerting customers that they will be closing sometime after Dec. 2.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Shirley Ann “Polly” Nystrom
Shirley Ann “Polly” Nystrom, age 93 of Austin, Minnesota died Thursday November 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospice in Austin. Shirley was born August 4, 1929 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Edward and Blanche (Lange) Schmidt. Shirley graduated from Red Wing High School in 1947. On February 3,...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Nephew to reopen beloved Rochester comic shop after owner's death
The Book Review at 1618 US-52 N in Rochester. Courtesy of the Book Review on Facebook. A longtime comic and sports card shop in Rochester will reopen this month, nearly six months since the shop closed following the death of the store's beloved owner and operator, Craig Cotten. Jack Moore,...
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender relocates to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Richard Villarreal, 37, changed his address to the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in Albert Lea as of Nov....
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Jeffery Koehn
Jeffery Allan Koehn, 51, of Red Wing, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic, Methodist Campus in Rochester. He was born December 13, 1970 in Zumbrota to Fred and Nancy (Franklin) Koehn. He grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1989. Jeff grew up working on his grandparent’s farm which instilled in him a strong work ethic that served him well through out his life. He worked many placing in the Red Wing area, including Treasure Island, Alliance Foods, U.S. Foods, Lorentz Meats, the local Labor Union and most recently, until his health forced him to retire, 3M. In 2010 he married his long-time friend; Shelly Johnson and the couple made their home in Red Wing.
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
Minnesota students awarded for saving college professor's life
Two southern Minnesota students were given awards by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office after they provided CPR to a cyclist who fell to the ground and stopped breathing last month. Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas awarded Hunter Conrad and Luke Sargent the Rice County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens Life Saving...
Family-owned, by-the-slice pizza shop opens in Prior Lake
A take-out pizza shop opened in Prior Lake this week, bringing New York-style, by-the-slice pizza to town. Enzo's Pizza owner Tricia Owens said the new restaurant is a family venture, with sons Tyler Owens and Jamie Owens Jr. — both veteran pizza chefs — working behind the counter.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Daniel Carlstrom
Daniel Carlstrom, 63, formerly of Wanamingo died unexpectedly at his home in Pine Island on November 15th, 2022. Dan was born to Elmer and Marian Carlstrom on March 16, 1959. He attended elementary school in Goodhue then transferred to Twin Bluff Junior High in Red Wing in 1972 when his parents moved off the farm. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1978. He continued his education at Dunwoody Technical Institute where he specialized in auto mechanics. He worked as a mechanic at several car dealers then worked for Jeff’s Welding for many years before retiring. Dan’s skills also expanded into carpentry where he built his house in Wanamingo. Family always could count on Dan when building projects were needed. He seemed to be able to fix anything. Dan was a ball player from a young age. He played baseball, basketball, and football through his school years and continued to play softball on church teams. His interests expanded to hunting and boy scouts. He taught gun safety for many years and was an active Boy Scout volunteer. He is remembered for leading Boy Scout expeditions and sporting clay shoots at the Gamehaven Scout Reservation in Rochester. He was active in the local gun clubs and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Dan loved kids and was a favorite for teasing, wrestling and playing. Dan married Gayla Maier in May 1980. They have 2 children: Kurt (Mary) of Wanamingo and Lisa of Zumbrota. He is survived by his 2 children, 3 grandchildren Holly, Gunner, and Keelan, brothers Willie (Wanda) of Cannon Falls, sister Jan Kyllo of Mazeppa, Mark (Toni) of Park Rapids, twin brother David (Brenda) of Red Wing, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marie. A Remembrance Luncheon will be held on December 10th from 12pm-2pm with a short service at 1pm, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Arrangements are being coordinated by Kurt and Lisa.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
UPDATE: Red Wing police chief describes officer-involved shooting incident
A Goodhue County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Marty Kelly. The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The incident occurred on Levee Road near Bay Point Park. "The investigation is ongoing with the Red Wing...
medcitybeat.com
Can downtown Rochester bounce back?
Nick Pompeian reminisces about the heydays of the 1990s when downtown Rochester was a destination for families like his, with a Gap store, movie theater, and arcade. He also recalls how, after a period in which those same types of businesses left for suburban shopping centers, downtown went through another renaissance — this time in the mid-2010s — with a burgeoning arts scene, new restaurants, and the feeling that downtown was a place to be.
