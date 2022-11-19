ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Island, MN

KIMT

Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Quiznos to close after 17 years

(ABC 6 News) – A popular sandwich shop is closing its doors in Rochester after 17 years. Quiznos, located at 101 1st Ave. SW Ste. 11 in the downtown Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic area, put up a sign in their store alerting customers that they will be closing sometime after Dec. 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Shirley Ann “Polly” Nystrom

Shirley Ann “Polly” Nystrom, age 93 of Austin, Minnesota died Thursday November 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospice in Austin. Shirley was born August 4, 1929 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Edward and Blanche (Lange) Schmidt. Shirley graduated from Red Wing High School in 1947. On February 3,...
AUSTIN, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester

Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
ROCHESTER, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Level 3 predatory offender relocates to Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Richard Villarreal, 37, changed his address to the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in Albert Lea as of Nov....
ALBERT LEA, MN
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Jeffery Koehn

Jeffery Allan Koehn, 51, of Red Wing, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic, Methodist Campus in Rochester. He was born December 13, 1970 in Zumbrota to Fred and Nancy (Franklin) Koehn. He grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1989. Jeff grew up working on his grandparent’s farm which instilled in him a strong work ethic that served him well through out his life. He worked many placing in the Red Wing area, including Treasure Island, Alliance Foods, U.S. Foods, Lorentz Meats, the local Labor Union and most recently, until his health forced him to retire, 3M. In 2010 he married his long-time friend; Shelly Johnson and the couple made their home in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Daniel Carlstrom

Daniel Carlstrom, 63, formerly of Wanamingo died unexpectedly at his home in Pine Island on November 15th, 2022. Dan was born to Elmer and Marian Carlstrom on March 16, 1959. He attended elementary school in Goodhue then transferred to Twin Bluff Junior High in Red Wing in 1972 when his parents moved off the farm. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1978. He continued his education at Dunwoody Technical Institute where he specialized in auto mechanics. He worked as a mechanic at several car dealers then worked for Jeff’s Welding for many years before retiring. Dan’s skills also expanded into carpentry where he built his house in Wanamingo. Family always could count on Dan when building projects were needed. He seemed to be able to fix anything. Dan was a ball player from a young age. He played baseball, basketball, and football through his school years and continued to play softball on church teams. His interests expanded to hunting and boy scouts. He taught gun safety for many years and was an active Boy Scout volunteer. He is remembered for leading Boy Scout expeditions and sporting clay shoots at the Gamehaven Scout Reservation in Rochester. He was active in the local gun clubs and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Dan loved kids and was a favorite for teasing, wrestling and playing. Dan married Gayla Maier in May 1980. They have 2 children: Kurt (Mary) of Wanamingo and Lisa of Zumbrota. He is survived by his 2 children, 3 grandchildren Holly, Gunner, and Keelan, brothers Willie (Wanda) of Cannon Falls, sister Jan Kyllo of Mazeppa, Mark (Toni) of Park Rapids, twin brother David (Brenda) of Red Wing, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marie. A Remembrance Luncheon will be held on December 10th from 12pm-2pm with a short service at 1pm, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Arrangements are being coordinated by Kurt and Lisa.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

UPDATE: Red Wing police chief describes officer-involved shooting incident

A Goodhue County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Marty Kelly. The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The incident occurred on Levee Road near Bay Point Park. "The investigation is ongoing with the Red Wing...
RED WING, MN
medcitybeat.com

Can downtown Rochester bounce back?

Nick Pompeian reminisces about the heydays of the 1990s when downtown Rochester was a destination for families like his, with a Gap store, movie theater, and arcade. He also recalls how, after a period in which those same types of businesses left for suburban shopping centers, downtown went through another renaissance — this time in the mid-2010s — with a burgeoning arts scene, new restaurants, and the feeling that downtown was a place to be.
ROCHESTER, MN

