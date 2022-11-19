Read full article on original website
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Study Finds Porsche 911 And Jeep Wrangler Are Practically Depreciation Proof
While we've seen the autos market begin to soften in some places, the broader market is still very much a hot one. A new study shows that a particular group of cars- largely considered polar opposites- have been practically depreciation-proof over the last three to five years. conducted a market...
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dyno Figures Embarrass Ferrari And Lamborghini
It was only a matter of time before somebody put the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on a chassis dyno to see how many of the claimed 670 horses actually make it to the wheels. We now finally have an answer to the question, thanks to the Speed Demon YouTube...
Road & Track
This Wild STI-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 Is What SEMA Is All About
SEMA is known for bringing out the wildest custom builds out there, and 2022 is no exception. This Subaru boxer-engine-swapped Porsche 911 GT3 "STI" is the craziest we've seen so far. Purists are not going to like this one. Built by DevSpeed Motorsports in collaboration with Eneos, this car started...
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
Street-Legal Bentley Continental GT Drag Car For Sale Has 10.2-Liter Engine With 3,000 HP
A Bentley Continental GT doesn't appear to be the ideal candidate for a drag car, but that didn't stop one UK-based racer from deciding to break the norm. The custom creation cost around $300,000 to build and is for sale for roughly half that via racecarsdirect.com. This unique British brute is particularly special because the 3,000-horsepower build is fully street-legal, even though it's capable of crossing the quarter-mile in a scant seven seconds at over 200 mph.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Sets Record For Fastest Four-Door Sedan At Dubai Autodrome
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing now officially holds the record for the fastest four-door sedan to lap the Dubai Autodrome. It completed a lap of the 3.34-mile circuit in 2:17.653. The previous record was 2:18.816, set by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in 2019. The difference between the two cars...
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Demonstrates the Art of Compromise
This may be news to our nation's political leaders, but "compromise" is not a dirty word. In fact, the notion of give-and-take can create something genuinely compelling. In the automotive arena, the 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS stands as proof. The 911's Targa body style already exemplifies compromise. Its...
Listen To Hoonigan's 700-HP IndyTruck Finally Fire Up
If you're into all things Hoonigan, you will have undoubtedly come across its latest video series, documenting a crazy Honda Ridgeline build. The latest installment finally sees the incredible IndyCar engine fire up. While the build has come far, there's still plenty of work to be done. The last video...
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
Ferrari Vision GT Supercar Teased For Gran Turismo 7
Ferrari and Gran Turismo have teased a new Vision GT supercar coming to the PlayStation game soon, and it will be revealed on Friday, 25 November, at the Gran Turismo Nations Cup World Finals. Simulated racing has become a big deal in recent years, and manufacturers are taking advantage of the creative freedoms offered by a world where physics and cost have no impact on your designs.
Autoblog
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
Stubby Ford F-250 Is a Sketchy Idea No Matter How You Slice It
YouTube/Hunter GoodrichIt's like Ford built a Suzuki Samurai with a distinctly American flair.
Porsche Wants To Use 3D Holograms To Talk To Other Cars
According to a new patent unearthed by CarBuzz at the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA), Porsche has figured out a way to make 3D holograms a viable possibility to help cars communicate with other road users. Porsche's hologram system is made possible by advancements in digital signal processing and...
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Configurator Has Some Weird Options
While we wait patiently for the new Porsche configurator to arrive, Porsche has at least given us something to do in the meantime. We wasted time and thoroughly enjoyed configuring the perfect Porsche 911 Dakar, and now that the configurator is live, we can share some of the car's better (and stranger) option packages.
Lamborghini Aventador Hybrid V12 Successor Spied Inside And Out
CarBuzz spy photographers have snapped a development mule of the Lamborghini Aventador successor, and not only is the supercar showing a little more skin, but we've also been able to get a look inside the cabin. Not that it matters too much to Sant'Agata's customers - the Italian automaker already...
CarBuzz.com
