Alabama State

Axios

Oregon governor pardons 45,000 people for marijuana convictions

Oregon became on Monday the latest state to announce it's pardoning thousands of people with low-level marijuana convictions. The big picture: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's move to pardon some 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana comes weeks after President Biden took similar action under federal law. The governors...
OREGON STATE
Axios

GOP states seek to keep Title 42 border policy

Fifteen Republican-led states are pushing a last-minute legal effort to keep alive a controversial COVID-19 policy that cites threats to public health to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers, according to a new court filing. Why it matters: Title 42 — used 2.4 million times over the course of more...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Axios

