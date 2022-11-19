Read full article on original website
Oregon governor pardons 45,000 people for marijuana convictions
Oregon became on Monday the latest state to announce it's pardoning thousands of people with low-level marijuana convictions. The big picture: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's move to pardon some 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana comes weeks after President Biden took similar action under federal law. The governors...
GOP states seek to keep Title 42 border policy
Fifteen Republican-led states are pushing a last-minute legal effort to keep alive a controversial COVID-19 policy that cites threats to public health to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers, according to a new court filing. Why it matters: Title 42 — used 2.4 million times over the course of more...
