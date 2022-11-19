Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
AAA: Roads to be busy for holiday travel
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanksgiving travel volume will be almost back to levels before the pandemic, if estimates from AAA come true. "About 90% of people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday will be taking to the highway," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "It's a very driving heavy holiday. A lot of people just go in regionally or within state to visit to visit their friends and families."
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
Lack of child care, pay gap keeping Kan. women out of workforce
TOPEKA — Kansas women need pay equity and more help with child care, a women’s advocacy group said after compiling feedback from hundreds of women around the state. United WE, an nonprofit organization dedicated to improving women’s economic and social status, partnered with the League of Kansas Municipalities to set up seven town hall discussions from June to August.
Kansas panel raises issue with guardian ad litem, CASA programs
TOPEKA — Kansas legislators leveled criticism at programs designed to serve children subjected to abuse or neglect, alleging attorneys hired by courts to recommend resolution of cases fell short of expectations and asserting a volunteer advocacy initiative failed to mirror diversity of children served. Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg...
Missouri AG set to depose Fauci in social media lawsuit
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to be questioned under oath as part of a lawsuit alleging the federal government colluded with social media companies to suppress free speech, the Missouri attorney general’s office announced Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana...
Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Powerball $92.9 million winning ticket sold in Kansas
TOPEKA —The Powerball jackpot was hit in Kansas on Saturday night for the first time since 2012! The winning numbers in the November 19 Powerball drawing were 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64 Powerball 10. The grand prize jackpot in the drawing was $92,900,000 for the annuity option or $47,309,601 for the cash option, according to a media release from the Kansas Lottery.
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Author of book that sparked effort to close Kan. library speaks out
TOPEKA — Alex Gino wanted to write a book that reflected transgender youths’ experiences, the sort of book they wished they’d had when they were young. It took them 12 years to write the book, which went on to receive several literary awards, including a Children’s Choice award and the Lambda literary award.
Wild Photos as New York Snowfall Tops 6 Feet Amid 'Zero Visibility' Storm
Buffalo broke its record for the most snow in a single day with 16.1 inches falling on Saturday.
Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
Can Washington Be Buried with Lake Effect Snow Like New York?
Washington State might get some more snow next Tuesday, but nothing compared to the crazy amount of snow they are getting right now in New York. Is it possible for Washington to suffer a lake effect snowstorm like New York is going through this weekend?. How Much Snow is Forecast...
Search continues for woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after New Hampshire hike
The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains. The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.
Teen asks court to let her watch father's execution next week
Bonne Terre, Missouri (AP)— A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in...
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0