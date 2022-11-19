ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

AAA: Roads to be busy for holiday travel

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanksgiving travel volume will be almost back to levels before the pandemic, if estimates from AAA come true. "About 90% of people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday will be taking to the highway," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "It's a very driving heavy holiday. A lot of people just go in regionally or within state to visit to visit their friends and families."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Lack of child care, pay gap keeping Kan. women out of workforce

TOPEKA — Kansas women need pay equity and more help with child care, a women’s advocacy group said after compiling feedback from hundreds of women around the state. United WE, an nonprofit organization dedicated to improving women’s economic and social status, partnered with the League of Kansas Municipalities to set up seven town hall discussions from June to August.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas panel raises issue with guardian ad litem, CASA programs

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators leveled criticism at programs designed to serve children subjected to abuse or neglect, alleging attorneys hired by courts to recommend resolution of cases fell short of expectations and asserting a volunteer advocacy initiative failed to mirror diversity of children served. Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Missouri AG set to depose Fauci in social media lawsuit

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to be questioned under oath as part of a lawsuit alleging the federal government colluded with social media companies to suppress free speech, the Missouri attorney general’s office announced Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana...
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
TOPEKA, KS
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Powerball $92.9 million winning ticket sold in Kansas

TOPEKA —The Powerball jackpot was hit in Kansas on Saturday night for the first time since 2012! The winning numbers in the November 19 Powerball drawing were 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64 Powerball 10. The grand prize jackpot in the drawing was $92,900,000 for the annuity option or $47,309,601 for the cash option, according to a media release from the Kansas Lottery.
KANSAS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
FOX 2

Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hutch Post

Teen asks court to let her watch father's execution next week

Bonne Terre, Missouri (AP)— A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in...
KIRKWOOD, MO
The Hill

Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling

A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy