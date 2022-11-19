HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanksgiving travel volume will be almost back to levels before the pandemic, if estimates from AAA come true. "About 90% of people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday will be taking to the highway," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "It's a very driving heavy holiday. A lot of people just go in regionally or within state to visit to visit their friends and families."

