Love this kid. Plays so hard and the right way. That being said, that looked really bad. Hoping the MRI says otherwise but initially looked eerily similar to many a torn ACL we have witnessed as football fans. Praying for Blake and a quick recovery.
As a Buckeye fan I am praying for him and hope his injury is not serious. Any adult would feel the same.
O Well hopefully he isnt rushed back to play before he is healthy enuff to play. H healing takes time. I i really hope he is putting ice on it. O but seriously hate seeing these guys get hurt and not be able to play. Hope he makes a full recovery. Go Bucs
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury
Jim Harbaugh Asked If Blake Corum Will Play Against Ohio State
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day Comment
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Extent of Hendon Hooker’s knee injury revealed
Breaking: Mark Stoops Makes Decision On Future At Kentucky
2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 37