Ryan Day Reveals If He Expects Blake Corum To Play
This weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten teams. The two bitter rivals will look to keep their respective College Football Playoff hopes alive in what could be one of the best contests of the 2022 regular season. This past Saturday, Michigan star...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
Look: LeBron James Sends Gift To Ohio State's Football Team Before Michigan Game
LeBron James won't be able to attend this Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State, but he will be there in spirit. On Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced they'll be wearing custom cleats that pay homage to James' first signature shoe - the "Nike Air Zoom Generation." The Buckeyes are expected...
Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury
Michigan escaped yesterday's close call against Illinois with a win, but not without losing star running back Blake Corum to an injury. Corum hurt his left knee during the second quarter, and after halftime X-rays showed no structural damage, he returned for two plays in the second half. However, with...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Michigan Betting Line
In just a few days, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Michigan Wolverines in the most anticipated game of the season. It's No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a battle of teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. Ohio State enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite over Jim Harbaugh and company.
Breaking: Jets Make Decision On Quarterback Zach Wilson
On Monday, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh pledged to re-evaluate the status of quarterback Zach Wilson after an abysmal performance against the New England Patriots. Today, he made his decision. According to reports, the Jets are benching their former No. 2 overall draft pick for their Week 12...
2 Giants Players Ruled Out For Thanksgiving Game
The New York Giants are hobbling into their monumental Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Tuesday that cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will miss Thursday's NFC East matchup. Other key injured players, including first-round pick Evan Neal and starting center Jon Feliciano, are game-time decisions.
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game
Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
Look: Reporter Is Furious With NCAA Final Four Decision
The NCAA unveiled the four cities that will host the Final Four between 2027 and 2030 on Tuesday. Detroit will host in 2027, followed by Las Vegas in 2028, Indianapolis in 2029, and North Texas (Dallas) in 2030. It's the first time that Vegas will get to host the Final Four.
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach After Reported 'Incident' In Mexico City
Less than 24 hours after suffering a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on national television, the Arizona Cardinals made a notable change to their coaching staff. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was relieved of his duties. Kingsbury said this...
Robert Saleh Asked If Zach Wilson Lost Jets Locker Room
Following an abysmal performance against the Patriots this past weekend, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson refused to fall on the sword. Instead, he said the offense didn't let down the defense in a game where that unit only gave up three points. Fast forward to this Wednesday, and Jets head coach...
Illnesses Are Reportedly Sweeping Through NFL Locker Room
A wave of illness is reportedly sweeping through the Dallas Cowboys' locker room ahead of this week's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New York Giants. Head coach Mike McCarthy says several players are wearing masks to avoid spreading the unspecified illness, per team insider Calvin Watkins. Four Cowboys players did...
NFL World Reacts To Cornerback's Harsh Comments On DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins was a bright spot for an Arizona Cardinals' offense that was able to put up just 10 points against the San Francisco 49ers defense on Monday night. The veteran wide receiver reeled in nine catches for 91 yards, despite not playing most of the fourth quarter in the 38-10 blowout.
ESPN Analyst Explains Why Jets Benched Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson will not start for the New York Jets in Week 12 after a disappointing performance this past weekend. The Jets squad was informed of the decision during a team meeting on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. NFL analyst Booger McFarland believes he knows the reason why...
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After Zach Wilson News
Bill Belichick is well-know for making young quarterback lives hell — especially if they have the Jets logo across their chest. The New York Jets have benched second-year QB Zach Wilson after an abysmal performance against the Patriots this past weekend. Wilson is 5-2 as a starter this season....
Darrell Henderson Reacts To Being Released By Rams
The Los Angeles Rams continued their dizzying game of running-back musical chairs by waiving Darrell Henderson. Los Angeles announced the surprising decision Tuesday afternoon. Based on his reaction, Henderson doesn't seem crestfallen by the release. Shortly after the Rams made the cut public, Henderson posted smiling and prayer hands emojis....
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Muskegon’s Jordan Briggs signs with Wayne State University
Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs will continue his basketball career at Wayne State University. Briggs signed his national letter of intent on Friday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium on the campus of Muskegon High School. During the 2021-2022 season, as a junior, Briggs averaged 14.1 points per game while...
Michigan Hunting Numbers Are Down But There Is An Easy Solution
The number of Michigan hunters has been declining for 20 years. There are several reasons, but one solution could get more people back in the woods. The number of Michigan hunters in the woods had continued to grow year after year since licenses were created but that number began falling around 2002.
