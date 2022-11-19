Death of former Athens resident being investigated

OXFORD — The death of a former Athens resident who was a student of Miami University is being investigated by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Allyson Anne Webb, 19, died at 11:59 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 400 block of Oak Street in the university’s Hamilton Hall, according to a press release from the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been performed, but no cause of death, according to the press release. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement release to faculty and staff, the university said a student died on campus in Hamilton Hall, but no further information would be released as it wished to honor the family’s request for privacy.

“We are heartbroken to lose this member of our community and send our condolences to our student’s family and friends,” the statement said. “At this time, our priority is to provide support to our community.”

According to her obituary, Webb attended The Plains Elementary, Athens Middle School and Athens High School, before moving to Chillicothe. She is a graduate of Ohio Connections Academy.

She was a sophomore at Miami University, where she majored in anthropology. Webb was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and was on the President’s List each semester.

Ally was a former member of Christ the King Catholic Church, in Athens.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, according to her obituary provided by Haller Funeral Home .

In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made in Webb’s honor to The Wildflower Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit. in remembrance of her niece, Hattie. Donations can be sent to OUCU Financial c/o The Wildflower Legacy Foundation, 944 E. State St., Athens, Ohio 45701 or at wildflowerlegacyfoundation.com .