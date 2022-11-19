ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

USMNT fan group hilariously mocks 'completely gassed' England players as its Group B rivals struggle to train in scorching 84F temperatures in Qatar using a pitchside mist machine in an attempt to beat the heat

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

USA fans have mocked the England squad for using a mist machine to train through the searing Qatar heat as it prepares to face Iran in its Group B opener Monday.

The sweltering Qatar heat is one of the main factors coach Gareth Southgate has made a point to address to help his squad prepare for its World Cup campaign with temperatures in the host nation rising well above those which the Three Lions are used to.

The World Cup stadiums are air conditioned which is expected to bring temperatures down to around 73 degrees to ease the strain of the heat on matchdays.

But the battle to beat the heat during training is a different story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0cM7_0jH4bisH00
USA fans have mocked the England squad for using a mist machine to train in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHH50_0jH4bisH00
England's official Twitter account posted a video of players taking it in turn to cool down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AlY2_0jH4bisH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Viev8_0jH4bisH00
England's players cool off in mist machines at their pitchside 'heat shack' during training

Temperatures have been as high as 91 degrees since The Three Lions' arrival in Qatar and England's experts have implemented a host of measures to ensure the impact on players during matches and training is kept to a minimum.

To reduce the impact of the heat during training, a mist machine - nicknamed 'the heat shack' - has been installed on the side of England's training pitch.

Players are also using ice towels, a tactic they first used during the opening game of last year's European Championships against Croatia.

Ice packs and ice vests have also been offered to players during their training sessions to keep them cool.

England's official Twitter account posted a video of players taking it in turn to cool down in front of the mist machine.

However, USA fans have mocked the England players for being unable to cope with the searing heat.

A fan account called USMNT Only tweeted the video of the England players cooling down in front of the mist machine, claiming they were 'completely gassed.'

It posted: 'England players are completely gassed training in 84F weather in Qatar. 2026 World Cup gonna be a movie when we have them playing in Miami.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVmbh_0jH4bisH00
The mist machines in the 'heat shack' provide England players with welcome relief in Qatar

Other supporters of the Stars and Stripes chimed in, claiming it wasn't 'even that hot.'

One wrote: 'English and Welsh players struggling at mid 80s degrees, it’s not even that hot. Too bad our games with them will be at night and stadiums are much cooler. Wish we could take advantage of the weather.'

Another added: '84 degrees?? Why is everyone gassing this? it’s not even that hot.'

Meanwhile, one reference the fact England didn't have to cope with the heat during the 1994 tournament in the US as it failed to qualify.

They posted: 'All those England players from ‘94 will give good advice on how to handle the heat. Oh wait!!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oa6iW_0jH4bisH00
Other Stars and Stripes supporters chimed in, claiming it wasn't 'even that hot'

Sportsmail reported that England players have trained at 12.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, the hottest period of the day.

Squad members have spoken amongst themselves about how hot it has been during their opening sessions at their Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Staff have stressed to players how vital it is for them to adapt to the heat as quickly as possible, and exposing them to the sweltering midday sun during their opening days here in Qatar is a deliberate ploy to ensure they acclimatize to the temperatures as quickly as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDVlQ_0jH4bisH00
England have been deliberately training in the hottest temperatures so the players can get adjusted to Qatar's extreme heat. Marcus Rashford is pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I96Pp_0jH4bisH00
James Maddison is having his training load managed after he picked up a knee problem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkLJ2_0jH4bisH00
Eric Dier takes on board water during a training session in the warm weather on Friday

It is also hoped that the earlier training sessions will guard against mental fatigue and ease biorhythm functions.

Moving forward England will amend their training schedule accordingly as they approach each fixture with Friday and Saturday's sessions expected to be held closer to 4pm to replicate the conditions for the game versus Iran on Monday

The games against the USA and Wales are both played at 10pm when temperatures are significantly cooler. The knockout games will also be played when the sun has set.

Comments / 2

