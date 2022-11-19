College Volleyball | ECSU falls to Gannon in NCAA Division II first round

ERIE, Pa. — The Elizabeth City State volleyball team was swept by No. 1 Gannon 22-25, 19-25, 10-25 in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament Friday evening on Gannon’s home floor.

The Lady Vikings (25-8) stayed close with the Lady Knights (27-5) in the first set but could never grab the lead. It was 8-8 and after four straight ECSU points, it was later 16-16 and then 18-18 but Gannon responded by taking the lead again each time.

It was eventually 23-22 Lady Knights before they earned the next two points to close out the set.

The second set was just as tight until a 22-19 advantage from Gannon. The Lady Knights then ripped off three straight to take a 2-0 lead in sets.

The third set was all Gannon as it rolled its way to a first-round win. The Lady Vikings found themselves down 10-4 early and then 19-8 in the midst of the frame and could never recover.

Elizabeth Kellum led ECSU with 10 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Kayleigh Sullivan also had 10 digs to go along with 11 assists.