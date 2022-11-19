Perquimans' Macon Winslow signs with Duke baseball

What Macon Winslow knew as early as three years ago became official on Nov. 9 and was celebrated by Winslow’s Perquimans family and friends in the high school gym lobby on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The two-time state champion catcher for the Perquimans Pirates officially signed to play baseball for the Duke Blue Devils.

Winslow had been verbally committed to the Blue Devils since October 2019 — his freshman year.

“Great academic school,” Winslow said Thursday. “The baseball program has been on the rise the past 10 years. Coach (Chris Pollard), he’s building a dynasty with the guys over there. Just feel like I can benefit the most in both baseball and academically there, playing in the ACC.”

The all-state catcher was actually in Mexico when he made his signing with Duke official.

Winslow, besides helping the Pirates to two straight state titles, has continued to find success on the baseball diamond elsewhere.

Through his involvement with the Pro5 Baseball Academy in Apex, Winslow got to play in two different Major League Baseball stadiums before big league scouts. He also got to win a gold medal as part of under-18 Team USA.

Team USA defeated Panama 11-1 in a World Cup Qualifier Title Game in La Paz, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 13, to close out a two-week tournament. Winslow went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the game.

Because National Signing Day took place in the middle of the tournament, Winslow, along with four other players, made their Division I commitments official on Nov. 9 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Winslow’s success has put him in a position where he may become a legitimate Major League Baseball draft prospect — and never play a game at Duke.

“It’s an extremely high chance,” Perquimans head baseball coach Justin Roberson said. “Everything he’s done since the end of our season winning the state championship to everything he did with the Canes and Pro5 and team USA, his draft stock is going up, up and up. I’m just excited for him.”

It’s a good problem to have. If in fact Winslow gets drafted, either he will join the minor league rankings right away or he’ll stay with his Division I commitment.

The latter route would be the same as is former Perquimans teammate Tanner Thach, who was selected by the San Francisco Giants this past summer but elected to honor his commitment to play collegiate baseball at UNC-Wilmington.

For Winslow, that’s a decision for later as the next MLB draft doesn’t take place until July 2023 in Seattle. A lot can happen between now and then.

In the meantime, Winslow will watch how the next several months go before he knows for sure what his future holds.

“The goal truly is to be a Major League Baseball player,” he said. “The goal is not just to get drafted, but to be a Major League Baseball player. Whether I need years at Duke or I’m ready as a high schooler (to go pro), it’s just whatever I feel gets me more prepared for it.”

Winslow, a junior last season, was a major contributor to Perquimans winning its second state title in as many years.

Losing nine seniors is already a big loss for the Pirates’ upcoming baseball season. But the Pirates will also be without Winslow, who told The Daily Advance he’s elected to go full-time with Pro5 Academy in the spring and forgo his senior season as a Pirate.

Pro5 is a baseball-only school that provides a lot of benefits for players with serious aspirations for a career in the sport.

Winslow has been a part of the program for three years, splitting time with Pro5 and Perquimans before deciding to stick with Pro5 this upcoming spring.

Pro5 plays teams from South Carolina, Georgia and Florida with Division I-commit and draft-prospect pitchers. They also play junior colleges and Division II schools.

“I feel like the preparation there is going to help me have a better chance of starting earlier at Duke,” Winslow said. “I’ll be more prepared for catching there, facing better arms, so that’s more of the development side that’s going to help me the most.”

Choosing to pass up his senior season at Perquimans was still a difficult decision.

“I’ve been playing with those guys since I was 10 years old – even younger than that — it’s been a family here,” Winslow said. “I’ve known coach (Roberson) for years even before I came into the program.

“I remember my freshman year, I was struggling really bad at the plate and coach Rob really helped give me confidence because there’s a lot of self-doubt there that comes along with failure. He’s brought a lot of confidence in me the past few years. It’s meant everything to me to be a part of this program.”

Roberson said Winslow has had a tremendous impact on Perquimans baseball the past three years.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It’s more than what he’s been able to do on the field. It’s the example he set that if you put in the work and the time and make it a priority, the possibilities are endless. He’s shown that.”