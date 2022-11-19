ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Perquimans' Macon Winslow signs with Duke baseball

By By David Gough The Daily Advance
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5n3e_0jH4bQw500

What Macon Winslow knew as early as three years ago became official on Nov. 9 and was celebrated by Winslow’s Perquimans family and friends in the high school gym lobby on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The two-time state champion catcher for the Perquimans Pirates officially signed to play baseball for the Duke Blue Devils.

Winslow had been verbally committed to the Blue Devils since October 2019 — his freshman year.

“Great academic school,” Winslow said Thursday. “The baseball program has been on the rise the past 10 years. Coach (Chris Pollard), he’s building a dynasty with the guys over there. Just feel like I can benefit the most in both baseball and academically there, playing in the ACC.”

The all-state catcher was actually in Mexico when he made his signing with Duke official.

Winslow, besides helping the Pirates to two straight state titles, has continued to find success on the baseball diamond elsewhere.

Through his involvement with the Pro5 Baseball Academy in Apex, Winslow got to play in two different Major League Baseball stadiums before big league scouts. He also got to win a gold medal as part of under-18 Team USA.

Team USA defeated Panama 11-1 in a World Cup Qualifier Title Game in La Paz, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 13, to close out a two-week tournament. Winslow went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the game.

Because National Signing Day took place in the middle of the tournament, Winslow, along with four other players, made their Division I commitments official on Nov. 9 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Winslow’s success has put him in a position where he may become a legitimate Major League Baseball draft prospect — and never play a game at Duke.

“It’s an extremely high chance,” Perquimans head baseball coach Justin Roberson said. “Everything he’s done since the end of our season winning the state championship to everything he did with the Canes and Pro5 and team USA, his draft stock is going up, up and up. I’m just excited for him.”

It’s a good problem to have. If in fact Winslow gets drafted, either he will join the minor league rankings right away or he’ll stay with his Division I commitment.

The latter route would be the same as is former Perquimans teammate Tanner Thach, who was selected by the San Francisco Giants this past summer but elected to honor his commitment to play collegiate baseball at UNC-Wilmington.

For Winslow, that’s a decision for later as the next MLB draft doesn’t take place until July 2023 in Seattle. A lot can happen between now and then.

In the meantime, Winslow will watch how the next several months go before he knows for sure what his future holds.

“The goal truly is to be a Major League Baseball player,” he said. “The goal is not just to get drafted, but to be a Major League Baseball player. Whether I need years at Duke or I’m ready as a high schooler (to go pro), it’s just whatever I feel gets me more prepared for it.”

Winslow, a junior last season, was a major contributor to Perquimans winning its second state title in as many years.

Losing nine seniors is already a big loss for the Pirates’ upcoming baseball season. But the Pirates will also be without Winslow, who told The Daily Advance he’s elected to go full-time with Pro5 Academy in the spring and forgo his senior season as a Pirate.

Pro5 is a baseball-only school that provides a lot of benefits for players with serious aspirations for a career in the sport.

Winslow has been a part of the program for three years, splitting time with Pro5 and Perquimans before deciding to stick with Pro5 this upcoming spring.

Pro5 plays teams from South Carolina, Georgia and Florida with Division I-commit and draft-prospect pitchers. They also play junior colleges and Division II schools.

“I feel like the preparation there is going to help me have a better chance of starting earlier at Duke,” Winslow said. “I’ll be more prepared for catching there, facing better arms, so that’s more of the development side that’s going to help me the most.”

Choosing to pass up his senior season at Perquimans was still a difficult decision.

“I’ve been playing with those guys since I was 10 years old – even younger than that — it’s been a family here,” Winslow said. “I’ve known coach (Roberson) for years even before I came into the program.

“I remember my freshman year, I was struggling really bad at the plate and coach Rob really helped give me confidence because there’s a lot of self-doubt there that comes along with failure. He’s brought a lot of confidence in me the past few years. It’s meant everything to me to be a part of this program.”

Roberson said Winslow has had a tremendous impact on Perquimans baseball the past three years.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It’s more than what he’s been able to do on the field. It’s the example he set that if you put in the work and the time and make it a priority, the possibilities are endless. He’s shown that.”

Comments / 0

Related
AllTarHeels

Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history

Entering the 2022-2023 season, North Carolina basketball held the NCAA record for the most 1,000 point scorers with 79. Although we are still in the month of November, that number looks to increase on Thursday. Four games into his junior campaign and point guard Caleb Love is primed to become...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson of Elizabeth City, November 22

Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson, 76, of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 surrounded by her family, after a lingering illness. She was born on May 25, 1946, to the late Ralph Corbett Bateman and the late Hilda Whaley Bateman. Mary was the wife of Hallett W. Jackson, Jr. and they were married for fifty-eight years. Mary was retired from Hoffer Flow Controls as a comptroller and an active member of Riverside Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing cards and taking special trips with her sisters.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
WNCT

Washington restaurant offers Thanksgiving meal alternative

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – For those who don’t enjoy cooking but still want a Thanksgiving meal, there is at least one alternative in Washington. Restaurants like the Mulberry House in Washington are good alternatives. Reem Darar, the owner and manager said they want to create a family-type of atmosphere for the holidays. “We’re offering four […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
420
Followers
858
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy