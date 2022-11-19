ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Perquimans ousted by unbeaten North Moore in 1A third round

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

ROBBINS — The Perquimans football team’s playoff run came to an end with a 42-26 loss to unbeaten North Moore in a 1A NCHSAA third-round playoff game Friday night.

The No. 23 Pirates (4-9) fell behind early after the No. 2 Mustangs (13-0) scored two first-quarter touchdowns.

Jakarey Gillis gave North Moore a 7-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run just under two minutes into the game and Kolby Ritchie scored on a 17-yard run to make it 14-0 with 4:24 left in the opening period.

The Mustangs’ lead extended to 21-0 on a short Gillis run early in the second quarter.

Perquimans finally got on the board with a Shaun Garcia rushing TD to make it 21-6 with five minutes left in the first half. That’s where the game stood at halftime.

The Pirates scored in the second half’s opening minute on a rushing score from quarterback Braylon Knapp, but the two-point conversion was no good and the deficit remained at two scores.

North Moore would lose its third turnover of the game minutes later, but the Mustangs defense picked up the offense with a 25-yard pick six by Parker King with 3:29 left in the third quarter to increase the home team’s lead to 28-12.

Perquimans scored on an Omaree Hunter 32-yard reception from Knapp with 1:16 left in the quarter, but again a two-point conversion failed and the Pirates still trailed 28-18.

Nathan Rogers put the Mustangs up 35-18 with a rushing score five minutes into the fourth quarter and a 90-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Elliott Furr put the game away. North Moore led 42-18 with just 2:17 to go.

With that, a run most people didn’t expect a 2-8 regular-season team to make was finished.

“We kind of found ourselves,” Perquimans head coach Ian Rapanick said of the Pirates’ unlikely playoff run. “We started to play our kind of football. ... It’s been a special little run that we had. A lot of people didn’t expect us to win the first round and we were able to host a second-round game. It was big for our community.”

He described his team as a “tough group of guys” and said the seniors the Pirates are losing “are going to be greatly missed.”

“It’s not necessarily the way you want (the season) to end, but the sun is going to come up tomorrow and you learn from it,” Rapanick said.

