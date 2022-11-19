Suspect in killing of 3 Queens women awaits extradition to NYC

A suspect in the stabbing deaths of three Queens women has been arrested in Virginia.

A suspect in the fatal stabbing of three women in Queens has been arrested in Virginia, and is awaiting extradition to New York City, police said Saturday.

Police did not identify the suspect, but officials confirmed that a man is in the custody of law enforcement and is awaiting extradition over the killing of three women in a Springfield Gardens home on Friday morning.

The women have not been publicly identified by police, who have released only their ages: a 68-year-old woman, her 47-year-old daughter, and a step-daughter, who was 26. They were found in a single-family home on 182nd Street near 146th Drive.

Charges have yet to be filed as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.