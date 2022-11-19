ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect in killing of 3 Queens women awaits extradition to NYC

By Michelle Bocanegra
 3 days ago
A suspect in the stabbing deaths of three Queens women has been arrested in Virginia.

Police did not identify the suspect, but officials confirmed that a man is in the custody of law enforcement and is awaiting extradition over the killing of three women in a Springfield Gardens home on Friday morning.

The women have not been publicly identified by police, who have released only their ages: a 68-year-old woman, her 47-year-old daughter, and a step-daughter, who was 26. They were found in a single-family home on 182nd Street near 146th Drive.

Charges have yet to be filed as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

New York, NY
