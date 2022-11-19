Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
Sporting News
Mexico vs Poland final score, result: Memo Ochoa extends Robert Lewandowski's World Cup frustration
Mexico and Poland both missed the chance to exploit Argentina's shock defeat by Saudi Arabia as their opening World Cup 2022 Group C encounter ended goalless. Gerardo Martino's side had the bulk of possession and the better chances overall, but Poland might have sneaked victory only for star striker Robert Lewandowski to miss a second-half penalty.
Sporting News
How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Switzerland and Cameroon kick off Group G action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup looking to step out of the shadow of pool rivals and tournament favorites, Brazil. With tougher tests undoubtedly to come — thanks to a group that also contains an attack-minded Serbia — a win is likely to be vital to either side's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.
Sporting News
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Sporting News
What time is Belgium vs Canada today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years is a tough one, as they go up against a Belgium side that finished third in Russia. An eager side led by Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and CONCACAF qualifying top scorer Cyle Larin won't show any fear, but will have to be at their best to beat Belgium.
Sporting News
Canada vs Belgium live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match
It's been 36 long years in the making, but Canada are back at the World Cup. Les Rouges have a tough opening test to the 2022 FIFA tournament against Group F powerhouses Belgium, who will be expected to finally live up to the hype surrounding their so-called 'Golden Generation'. Belgium...
Sporting News
Who is the USA's starting goalkeeper? Arsenal's Matt Turner hoping to add name to list of USMNT legends
If there's one place that the U.S. men's national team has thrived at, it's between the posts. From Kasey Keller to Tim Howard, Tony Meola to Brad Guzan, it always seems like the Stars and Stripes have had an absolute rock in front of goal. Howard's exploits in the 2014...
Sporting News
Germany protests FIFA ban of OneLove armband at World Cup before game vs. Japan: 'Human rights are non-negotiable'
German national team captain Manuel Neuer wasn't able to wear the OneLove armband during the country's first match at the 2022 World Cup. That didn't, however, mean the country couldn't take a stand. Before Wednesday's contest against Japan, Neuer and his teammates lined up to take their customary pre-match group...
BTS’ Jungkook Sparkles While Dancing at FIFA World Cup Stage In Glittering Bomber Jacket & Boots for Qatar Opening Ceremony
Jungkook burned up the stage during the opening ceremony prior to the star of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The kickoff begins with the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador. Held at Al Bayt Stadium tonight in Al Khor, Qatar, the BTS member’s performance and all-black was show-stopping. The “Run BTS” singer wore a black tee that he layered underneath a sparkling, boxy black bomber jacket. The lax styling was carried down to his trousers, which were a black high-waisted style made of a breezy fabric in a baggy fit that allowed the star ample mobility to dance. Going grunge,...
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo retirement: Is this CR7's last World Cup at age 37? What Portugal star has said about retiring date
Cristiano Ronaldo has won just about every major trophy a football player dreams of, but one notable prize has eluded him. The Portugal star is yet to win a World Cup and time is now against the veteran as he prepares for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo, however, has...
Sporting News
Thanksgiving World Cup games 2022: Full schedule of FIFA matches on U.S. holiday
The FIFA World Cup usually takes place in the summer months, but this year's tournament has been moved to the winter to accommodate the scorching climate in Qatar. As a result, the 2022 World Cup calendar has been altered, and that has provided some exciting holiday entertainment for U.S. fans.
Sporting News
World Cup Group H table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea
Spain's meeting with Germany in Group E immediately caught the eye when the 2022 World Cup group stages were drawn, but the real 'Group of Death' appears to be Group H. The final group to get started in Qatar includes four national sides with just 52 FIFA ranking spots between them – and all four FIFA confederations represented.
Sporting News
World Cup Group G table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon
The 2022 World Cup will break new ground in the competition in a host of areas, but Group G superpowers Brazil always represent World Cup royalty. No national side has won more World Cups than Brazil and Tite's side are strongly tipped to win their first world title since 2002 in Qatar.
Sporting News
Memo Ochoa penalty save vs Robert Lewandowski: How Mexico goalkeeper stop vs Poland turns Group C on its head
Mexico and Poland were unable to find a breakthrough in their 2022 World Cup Group C opener after a 0-0 draw in Doha. Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia earlier in the day threw the group open ahead of kickoff at Stadium 974, but neither side could take advantage.
Sporting News
Can Mexico advance from World Cup Group C? Draw vs Poland shows one key issue remains
On the field and in the stands, the evening belonged to Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the scoreboard, however, they were forced to share. El Tri left Stadium 974 with a 0-0 draw despite an impressive, almost dominant performance against Poland and world superstar Robert Lewandowski. It was a solid result for both teams, but each would have desperately wanted to leave with a victory given that heavy Group C favorite Argentina lost earlier in the day.
Sporting News
Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.
See BTS‘ Jung Kook Debut New Single ’Dreamers’ at FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony
BTS’ Jung Kook debuted his new solo single “Dreamers” Sunday at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the song serving as the latest selection off the soccer tournament’s superstar soundtrack. Jung Kook was on hand to perform the RedOne-produced “Dreamers” alongside featured guest and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. “Dreamers” marks Jung Kook’s latest solo single following “Stay Alive” and the Charlie Puth-featuring “Left & Right.” BTS previously shared an updated version of their hit “Yet to Come” in September to promote the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicked off Sunday with a match between...
'European California' Portugal woos Americans seeking better life
Nathan Hadlock moved to Portugal to escape the violence and lack of social welfare he saw in the United States, while still enjoying the sun and sea he had loved in California. "And there are retired people who sell everything in the States so they can enjoy a good retirement in Portugal."
Qatar’s World Cup Opens With Flair, Then a Flop, Amid Uneasy Backdrop
Qatar’s opening ceremony was a spectacle. Its opening performance was not. And no amount of fanfare will detract from the matters surrounding the competition.
