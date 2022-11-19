ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Canada vs Belgium live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match

It's been 36 long years in the making, but Canada are back at the World Cup. Les Rouges have a tough opening test to the 2022 FIFA tournament against Group F powerhouses Belgium, who will be expected to finally live up to the hype surrounding their so-called 'Golden Generation'. Belgium...
Footwear News

BTS’ Jungkook Sparkles While Dancing at FIFA World Cup Stage In Glittering Bomber Jacket & Boots for Qatar Opening Ceremony

Jungkook burned up the stage during the opening ceremony prior to the star of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The kickoff begins with the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador. Held at Al Bayt Stadium tonight in Al Khor, Qatar, the BTS member’s performance and all-black was show-stopping. The “Run BTS” singer wore a black tee that he layered underneath a sparkling, boxy black bomber jacket. The lax styling was carried down to his trousers, which were a black high-waisted style made of a breezy fabric in a baggy fit that allowed the star ample mobility to dance. Going grunge,...
Sporting News

Thanksgiving World Cup games 2022: Full schedule of FIFA matches on U.S. holiday

The FIFA World Cup usually takes place in the summer months, but this year's tournament has been moved to the winter to accommodate the scorching climate in Qatar. As a result, the 2022 World Cup calendar has been altered, and that has provided some exciting holiday entertainment for U.S. fans.
Sporting News

Can Mexico advance from World Cup Group C? Draw vs Poland shows one key issue remains

On the field and in the stands, the evening belonged to Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the scoreboard, however, they were forced to share. El Tri left Stadium 974 with a 0-0 draw despite an impressive, almost dominant performance against Poland and world superstar Robert Lewandowski. It was a solid result for both teams, but each would have desperately wanted to leave with a victory given that heavy Group C favorite Argentina lost earlier in the day.
Sporting News

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.
Rolling Stone

See BTS‘ Jung Kook Debut New Single ’Dreamers’ at FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

BTS’ Jung Kook debuted his new solo single “Dreamers” Sunday at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the song serving as the latest selection off the soccer tournament’s superstar soundtrack. Jung Kook was on hand to perform the RedOne-produced “Dreamers” alongside featured guest and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. “Dreamers” marks Jung Kook’s latest solo single following “Stay Alive” and the Charlie Puth-featuring “Left & Right.” BTS previously shared an updated version of their hit “Yet to Come” in September to promote the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicked off Sunday with a match between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy