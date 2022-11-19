15 notable farewell tours in sports history

(STACKER) – You can work well into your 60s in most professions, or even longer in politics (Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both in their late 70s). But the shelf life of professional athletes is more like that of avocados—they get soft before too long. Most are retired by the time they turn 40.

Athletes who announce their retirement before they call it a career, however, do get to take a “farewell tour.” The same goes for coaches, who have the added advantage of being able to indulge in their passion for as long as they can prowl the sidelines. During such farewell tours, these stars are celebrated around the country, cheered even by fans of opposing teams as they make their way through their final season.

Vivid Seats compiled this list of notable farewell tours in sports history based on research from news reports and sports data websites such as Stathead . Athletes and coaches were considered for this ranking if they announced their retirement before or midway through their final season. “Notable” is defined here as a retiring athlete whose accomplishments made them superstars in their respective sports. The list is sorted chronologically by year of retirement.

While farewell tours in sports got their start in basketball during the 1980s, they picked up popularity in baseball during the 2010s—four of the 15 people on this list were MLB players who retired between 2012 and 2016.

Julius Erving

– Years active: 1971-1987

– Sport: Basketball

Even in his final season—his farewell tour—he averaged a solid 16.8 points per game and preserved his record of leading his team into the postseason every season he played.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

– Years active: 1969-1989

– Sport: Basketball

Kareem waited until he was 42 to make his last layup, and had a respectable final season with the Lakers by averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Bill Shoemaker

– Years active: 1949-1990

– Sport: Horse racing

8,833 wins and a record 40,350 race finishes by the time he retired

Eddie Robinson

– Years active: 1941-1997

– Sport: Football

Year after year, his teams kept winning until he’d racked up the third-most wins (with 408) of any coach in college football history, winning more than 70% of the time. His retirement year was awkward, however, as word got around that he might be dismissed, but college administrators were pressured into allowing the coaching legend to finish out the season at age 78.

Cal Ripken Jr.

– Years active: 1981-2001

– Sport: Baseball

They called Ripken “The Iron Man” for his record streak of 2,632 games . Ripken’s final season was closely watched because fans wanted the streak to go on forever.

Chipper Jones

– Years active: 1993-2012

– Sport: Baseball

Highlights of his final season included a home run on his 40th birthday, a batting average of .318 at the All-Star break, a single in his only appearance in the All-Star Game, and another single in his final at-bat in a Wild Card game.

Ray Lewis

– Years active: 1996-2012

– Sport: Football

Few NFL players have inspired more heated discussions than Lewis. His 1,568 solo and 2,059 combined tackles remain NFL records.

Mariano Rivera

– Years active: 1995-2013

– Sport: Baseball

Rivera announced his retirement before the beginning of his final season, which he completed at age 43 with an impressive 2.11 ERA and 44 saves .

Teemu Selänne

– Years active: 1992-2014

– Sport: Hockey

Most 43-year-olds might consider retiring right then, but the “Finnish Flash” went on to score 27 points that season, lifting his career total to 1,457 .

Derek Jeter

– Years active: 1995-2014

– Sport: Baseball

He was given a hero’s send-off as each opposing team presented him with a gift. Also that season, his two hits in two plate appearances at the All-Star Game made him the oldest to do so at age 40. Jeter ended his career in storybook fashion with a walk-off single in his final at-bat at Yankee Stadium.

Kobe Bryant

– Years active: 1996-2016

– Sport: Basketball

He scored 60 points in his last NBA game, going out in style and becoming the oldest player at age 37 to score that many points.

David Ortiz

– Years active: 1997-2016

– Sport: Baseball

Playing as a designated hitter, his 38 home runs was the most for any final season by an MLB player and the most for a player his age—and Ortiz led the Majors in several power-hitting categories that year. His number was retired in a ceremony before his final regular-season game.

Dwyane Wade

– Years active: 2003-2019

– Sport: Basketball

In back-to-back last hurrahs, Wade scored 30 points in his final home game and his fifth career triple-double the following night. Before that game, he received a video tribute from former President Barack Obama.

Mike Krzyzewski

– Years active: 1975-2022

– Sport: Basketball

His accomplishments as a collegiate coach are as good as it gets, starting with five national titles for Duke and three gold medals for the U.S. Olympic team.

Sue Bird

– Years active: 2002-2022

– Sport: Basketball

Playing her entire career for the Seattle Storm, she led them to four WNBA titles and led the U.S. Olympic team to five gold medals.

