Seattle, WA

realdawghuskies.com

BREAKING: Washington Head Coach DeBoer Signs Contact Extension Through 2028

The Washington Huskies announced that head coach Kalen DeBoer will be on Washington’s sideline until at least 2028. “University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) and head football coach Kalen DeBoer have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season. In his first year, DeBoer has led the Huskies to a 9-2 record heading into the regular season finale Saturday at Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
PULLMAN, WA
b-townblog.com

Kennedy Lancers will take on Emerald Ridge in football playoff game Saturday

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High Lancers varsity football team has a BIG playoff game against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. This state playoff game will be held at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, and is part of the 2022 Washington State Championships – 4A State Football tournament.
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue

A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
BELLEVUE, WA
FodorsTravel

The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage

The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
SEATTLE, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again

Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

