3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
With Husky Football This Season, The Circus Has Come to Town
Here's nine UW high-degree-of-difficulty plays to remember.
realdawghuskies.com
BREAKING: Washington Head Coach DeBoer Signs Contact Extension Through 2028
The Washington Huskies announced that head coach Kalen DeBoer will be on Washington’s sideline until at least 2028. “University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) and head football coach Kalen DeBoer have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season. In his first year, DeBoer has led the Huskies to a 9-2 record heading into the regular season finale Saturday at Washington State.
Lincoln Kienholz, nation's No. 8 QB and Washington pledge, visiting Ohio State this weekend
The Washington Huskies got a steal when they secured the commitment of T.F. Riggs (South Dakota) quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller has shot up the rankings since his commitment in June, rising to the nation's No. 8 quarterback. And now, it seems, one of the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
GoCreighton.com
How Sweet It Is! Men’s Soccer Advances To Sweet 16 With 3-1 Win Over #1 Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. – A pair of goals in the final seven minutes from junior Duncan McGuire lifted the Creighton men's soccer team to a 3-1 win over No. 1 Washington during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Husky Soccer Stadium on Sunday, November 20. With the...
b-townblog.com
Kennedy Lancers will take on Emerald Ridge in football playoff game Saturday
Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High Lancers varsity football team has a BIG playoff game against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. This state playoff game will be held at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, and is part of the 2022 Washington State Championships – 4A State Football tournament.
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad dies in the line of duty while on patrol for Bellevue Police
BELLEVUE - A 34-year-old Bellevue police officer with ties to Ellensburg died in the line of duty on Monday. The Bellevue Police Department says Jordan Jackson was on his patrol motorcycle in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE when he was hit by a white car. Jackson was transported...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
downtownbellevue.com
Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue
A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
Plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation crashes, burns in Washington State after wings fall off during test
A plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation in Anchorage that was testing out a new cargo modification crashed and burned in Snohomish County, Washington on Friday morning. A wing appeared to have come off the plane and landed at a distance from the main fiery crash. The plane crash killed two four people onboard.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
FodorsTravel
The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage
The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
