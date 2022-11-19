Read full article on original website
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21): Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Brian Cage, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling air the latest episode of its AEW Dark: Elevation event on November 21. Matches were taped on November 16 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fans can watch the full stream in the video above. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21)
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More
New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
JCW Series Of Survivals Results (11/19): Maki Itoh, Nick Wayne, Mance Warner, More In Action
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its JCW Series of Survivals event on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. The event aired on YouTube and can be watched in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. JCW Series Of Survivals Results (11/19) - Elimination Match: Young,...
Renee Paquette Says She Would Try To Learn Talent Promos To Help Them If They Got Lost
Renee Paquette spent eight years in WWE, filling many roles during her time in the company. Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) was perhaps best known for conducting interviews in the ring and backstage. WWE was notorious for scripted promos during her time as a backstage interviewer, and Paquette would do her best to ensure she was on the same page as the talent.
Ricochet Vows To Slay A Monster, Ethan Page, Danhausen Hang Out With Kevin Smith, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 20, 2022. - On the latest, SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet sends a message his SmackDown World Cup semifinal opponent Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler respond to Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Legado del Fantasma aren’t afraid of The Viking Raiders.
AEW Rampage Viewership On 11/18 Slightly Down, Demo Number Up Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
The numbers are in for the November 18 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday's show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20/22): Sheamus Faces Gunther
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on November 20 from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus defeated GUNTHER by DQ when Imperium interfered. The bout...
Rohit Raju On Staying Young, Possibly Working Backstage, Using Hakim Zane Name | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Rohit Raju aka Hakim Zane at Black Label Pro/ Billie Starkz Fright Night!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Bryan Danielson: Being AEW Champion Doesn't Bring Me Joy, Working With Younger Talent Does
Bryan Danielson just wants to wrestle. Danielson has yet to hold gold in AEW despite multiple cracks at the AEW and ROH World Championships. Danielson is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, but for him, the ability to get in the ring is more important than winning any title.
Jason David Frank Passes Away At Age 49, Wrestling World Reacts
The wrestling world comes together to mourn the loss of Power Rangers star, Jason David Frank. Jason David Frank, best known for playing the Green Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series has passed away at age 49. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during...
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show
Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Johnny Gargano Debuts 'Rebel Heart' Remix Theme On 11/21 WWE Raw
On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Johnny Gargano made his way to the ring and was accompanied by a new version of "Rebel Heart." The song had a different opening rift and the lyrics were sung by a male voice as opposed to a female voice. Fans can...
Black Label Pro Wrestling 'Releases' Referee For Talking Bad About Taylor Swift
I don't start shit but I can tell you how it ends. Black Label Pro Wrestling sent out a tweet that referee Jeremy Tillema has been "released" for talking bad about Taylor Swift. On behalf of Jeremys and Swifties, I support this karmic decision. Tillema offered the following response:. Incorrect,...
Ace Austin: The Gambit Influence In My Presentation Was Accidental At First, Then I Leaned Into It
Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.
Bobby Lashley Says He Was Offered Roles In 'Mortal Kombat' And 'Stranger Things'
From 2009 to 2011, Bobby Lashley appeared in a handful of movies including "The Way of War" and "Blood Out." Lashley was between WWE runs during this time and just getting his MMA career off the ground. Speaking to Sidewalk Entertainment, Lashley revealed he had offers to do bigger projects...
MJF Says 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor' Paddy Pimblett Wouldn't Last Two Seconds In Wrestling
MJF and Paddy Pimblett banter about. The new AEW World Champion is already making friends in the MMA world as he and UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have gotten into a bit of a tiff on social media. Paddy challenged MJF to meet him when AEW travels to England,...
West Coast Pro And Pro Wrestling Revolution King Of The Indies 2022 Results (11/19)
West Coast Pro Wresting and Pro Wrestling Revolution combined to hold its King of the Indies 2022 event on November 19. The event took place at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California and aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. West Coast...
