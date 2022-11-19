ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now

Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown

Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More

New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Renee Paquette Says She Would Try To Learn Talent Promos To Help Them If They Got Lost

Renee Paquette spent eight years in WWE, filling many roles during her time in the company. Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) was perhaps best known for conducting interviews in the ring and backstage. WWE was notorious for scripted promos during her time as a backstage interviewer, and Paquette would do her best to ensure she was on the same page as the talent.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Jason David Frank Passes Away At Age 49, Wrestling World Reacts

The wrestling world comes together to mourn the loss of Power Rangers star, Jason David Frank. Jason David Frank, best known for playing the Green Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series has passed away at age 49. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during...
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show

Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Ace Austin: The Gambit Influence In My Presentation Was Accidental At First, Then I Leaned Into It

Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

