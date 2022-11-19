Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO