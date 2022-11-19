West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told the media Tuesday afternoon that sophomore Garrett Greene will start at quarterback this Saturday against Oklahoma State. "Garrett [Greene] is going to start. I think there was some good things he did and there are some stuff he's got to get better. Interceptions, you don't want to turn the ball over, right? But as a quarterback, you're going to have that some. He's got to be better with his eyes. And I think the biggest improvement from last week to this week is he's got to take the layups. He's always looking for the big play and you got to take the easy ones."

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO