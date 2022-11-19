Read full article on original website
Cate Blanchett to Receive Palm Springs Film Award for ‘Tár’
"Cate Blanchett is truly one of the bestactresses of this generation," Palm Springs Film Awards chairman Harold Matzner says
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Women Talking’ Receive Indie Spirit Award Nominations
Acting nominees include Cate Blanchett, Brian Tyree Henry, Regina Hall and Michelle Yeoh
Taylor Swift Sweeps AMAs With 6 Wins Including Artist of the Year
The fan-voted awards also singled out Bad Bunny and Harry Styles
Nicole Kidman to Receive AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023
It will be the first time the honor has ever been bestowed on an Australian actress
How ‘The Chosen’ Became the Latest Heavenly Hit for Fathom Events and Angel Studios
Advance screenings of the streaming series' third season drew $8.2 million this weekend
Gray Frederickson, ‘Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’ Producer, Dies at 85
The Academy Award winner's other work included UHF, Ladybugs, The Outsiders and more
