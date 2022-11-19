Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #3
“Batman must venture into the sewers as he hunts for the fabled sword of King Scimitar. But he quickly finds a devolving Killer Croc who won’t let the caped crusader steal his child! But all Batman sees is…a doll? Meanwhile, Robin gets kidnapped while trailing Scarecrow. Looks like both heroes need a good doctor, but the only one to be found is a little…strange. All this and more in the next installment of your favorite audio compendium!”
comicon.com
Marvel Studios Taps Director Yann Demange And Writer Michael Starrbury To Reshape ‘Blade’
Blade is getting a creative retooling. A month or so after original director Bassam Tariq left the production, The Hollywood Reporter claims Lovecraft Country‘s Yann Demange will take the helm of the troubled Marvel Studios production while When They See Us‘s Michael Starrbury will do a page one rewrite of the script. Reportedly, the tone will go for something “dark and gritty” in lieu of employing the studio house style and hew closer to the first Blade film cycle.
comicon.com
Take A Trip With The Good Doctor In ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’ #1 By Tradd Moore
“FROM THE MIND OF TRADD MOORE! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK) comes a Strange story like you’ve never seen!”
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
ALL-NEW ADVENTURES FOR THE GREATEST JEDI OF ALL TIME! To some, he was a legend. To others, he was a teacher. Now Yoda is all but forgotten, living in exile and haunted by the past. As a strangely familiar voice echoes through the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda must revisit the many lessons he has given over the years, from the days of the High Republic to the chaos of the Clone Wars. In the first of three story arcs, a desperate cry for help reaches the Jedi Council on Coruscant and only Yoda can respond. But how far will he go to protect a community from attack?
comicon.com
First Look: ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #2 From Skybound
We had the revelation of the Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #2 covers last week and now we get a first look too. Coming from Skybound on Wednesday, December 21st, let’s taek a look at the synopsis and preview pages below:. After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures...
comicon.com
Mr. And Mrs. Daredevil: Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #5
THE RED FIST SAGA, PART 5 – After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of DAREDEVIL #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand. Daredevil #5 is out Wednesday 23rd November from Marvel.
comicon.com
Where Has Buffy Disappeared To?: Previewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #8
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of The Vampire Slayer #8, dropping Wednesday from writer Sarah Gailey, illustrator Claudia Balboni, colorist Valentina Pinto, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘Where has Buffy disappeared to?. The Scooby Gang are on the case, all the while wrestling with the guilt over how they’ve treated...
comicon.com
Is History Repeating Itself? ‘Previewing Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel’ #5
TILL DEATH DO US PART! Genis-Vell and Rick Jones have been through a lot together—can they survive a final face-to-face with Death? You won’t expect how this one ends!
comicon.com
At The Mercy Of Metallo And Company – Previewing ‘Young Justice: Targets’ #5
“Just as it seemed that Superboy was about to make some headway, enter a Kryptonite-laced Metallo! Will the team be able to finally achieve their goal and rescue Perdita, or will the Lexcorp robotics factory be their final resting place? Check out this penultimate chapter to find out!”. Young Justice:...
comicon.com
Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics
“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
comicon.com
Clowning Around With Multiple Harleys: ‘Harley Quinn’ #24 Preview
“Like the old Russian proverb says, if you wanna catch a killer, kidnap a different killer and force them to walk you through their process until you eventually find the person who murdered you in cold blood on your newly renovated Gotham ferry…point is, I’m makin’ Victor Zsasz help with my murder mystery and this Sherlock and reluctant Watson are about to blow the doors wide open on some universe-alterin’ shenanigans. Plus, Bud and Lou get belly rubs, I lose my deposit on a fog machine I rented, and my killer is revealed!”
comicon.com
First Look: A Killer Hunts The Rich In Space In ‘Know Your Station’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Know Your Station #1, the first issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, with star artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. ‘Death is the great leveler, even for the 1%… the wealthiest people in the...
comicon.com
‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #3 Preview
“Rock and Easy Company have had some fun defending themselves against Hitler’s undead goons, but now it’s time for them to have a gas when they go on the offensive and head behind enemy lines. And hey, speaking of gas, is that a flamethrower in your hands or are ya just happy to see me? Time to burn it all down or die trying, Easy Company!”
comicon.com
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Tops Our Netflix Picks In December
And just like that, the year enters its waning moments. But over on Netflix, that means one last bevy of content to announce for the final month of 2022. Besides returning series like Emily in Paris and Money Heist — Joint Economic Area, the service will also debut the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. We admit we’re still a bit surprised director Rian Johnson chose to brand the series as “Knives Out” and not “A Benoit Blanc Mystery.” But we look forward to seeing Daniel Craig‘s offbeat detective take up a new challenge as he and several other people are invited to a private island to play a mystery game. But when the game turns deadly, it will be up to Blanc to suss out the clues and the culprit. The film debuts December 23rd.
comicon.com
Preview: Creating Life From Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick up...
comicon.com
Entering The House Of Ideas: Previewing ‘Defenders Beyond’ #5
THE FINAL TRIAL OF LOKI! The final trial of Loki, America Chavez and the rest of the Defenders sees them entering…the one and only House of Ideas!. Defenders Beyond #5 is out Wednesday 23rd November from Marvel.
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On November 23, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Liam Vickers’ ‘Murder Drones’ Episode 2 Releases On YouTube
Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. Episode 2 explores more of the characters and world and I can’t wait to see how the series develops as a whole.
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘X-Force’ #34
“IN SPACE, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SNIKT! The planet Arakko is a new target for Arakkii pirate SEVYR BLACKMORE! But where there’s crime, there’s inevitably punishment. And that’s where X-FORCE comes in along with hired hands MAVERICK and the MERCS! But are even their combined forces up to the task of keeping these deadly warriors from overrunning the solar system?”
comicon.com
Watch This: 2000 AD’s Harry Absalom Gets Animated
Completely out of nowhere, this week saw UK animators Mashed and 2000 AD/Rebellion team up to bring us the first Harry Absalom animation, Fight Night!. Yep, it’s a six-and-a-half-minute animated prequel to the first Harry Absalom story, ‘Ghosts of London‘. Produced by UK animators Mashed in collaboration with 2000 AD/Rebellion, the animation is written by Absalom writer and co-creator Gordon Rennie with Absalom artist Tiernen Trevallion credited with character design and pre-production.
Comments / 0