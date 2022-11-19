ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Suspect arrested in Prince George school bus hit and run

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested after illegally passing and hitting a school bus in Prince George earlier this week.

Prince George County Police responded to the 6200 block of Middle Road on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17 for a hit and run.

According police, at approximately 6:48 a.m., a black Hyundai with yellow tags illegally passed an occupied school bus, hit a bus tire and then left the scene.

Invasive fire ants found in Prince George: Here’s how to identify their colonies

There were no reported injuries at this time.

Police were able to identify and arrest the driver on Friday, Nov. 18. The suspect has been charged with hit and run and reckless driving.

WRIC - ABC 8News

