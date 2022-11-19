Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Love of the Game: Lexington's Schaub still going strong
LEXINGTON — Ron Schaub has a little more free time on his hands these days, but Lexington’s longtime tennis coach hasn’t slowed down all that much. Schaub quietly stepped away as Lexington’s girls tennis coach before the start of the 2022-23 school year, vacating a position he had held since 1994. He will continue as the boys coach in the spring.
richlandsource.com
Arlin Field to host Division I state semifinal on Friday night
MANSFIELD -- Arlin Field will be the host site of a Division I state semifinal football game on Friday night, according to the Ohio High School Athletics Association. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) will meet Gahanna Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mansfield.
richlandsource.com
Mount Vernon City Schools leaves OCC to join Licking County League athletic conference
MOUNT VERNON — On Monday Nov. 21, the Mount Vernon Board of Education accepted an invitation for Mount Vernon City Schools to join the Licking County League and withdraw from the Ohio Cardinal Conference beginning in the fall of 2024. "While we were not actively seeking a new conference,...
richlandsource.com
MOESC hosts student leadership conference
MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”. Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their...
richlandsource.com
Laura Mladineo
Laura Jean Mladineo, 75, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 12, 1947 to the late Albert and Dorothy Mladineo. Laura was a resident at Diamond View Residential Care for 30 years and recently a...
richlandsource.com
Award-winning educator to give AU’s commencement address for December graduates
ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer, Ohio’s 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient, will give the keynote address at Ashland University’s Winter 2022 Commencement, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Niss Athletic Center. The ceremony, for both undergraduate and graduate students, will begin at 10 a.m. No...
richlandsource.com
Former Kingsgate Cinema to be torn down as negotiations continue with Iron Pony
MANSFIELD -- The building that once housed the former Kingsgate Cinema is going to be demolished, even as Skilken Gold continues to seek a deal with Iron Pony Motorsports. The Mansfield Planning Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to give the Columbus developer 90 days to demolish the property at 1300 Park Ave. West, an extension beyond the scheduled deadline of Dec. 4.
richlandsource.com
David J. Barnett
David J. Barnett, age 62 recently of Mansfield and formerly of Arizona, passed away in Mansfield, Ohio on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after injuries sustained during an automobile accident near his home. Read his full announcement online: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/David-J-Barnett?obId=26407964#/obituaryInfo. To plant a tree in memory of David Barnett as a living...
richlandsource.com
Lanna D Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Bryan D. Winters
Bryan D. Winters, 45, passed away Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 7th, 1976. To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Schools exploring options to reduce operating deficit
MANSFIELD — Administrators at Mansfield City Schools say the district will continue to look for cost-saving measures after releasing its most recent five-year forecast. Treasurer Tacy Courtright briefed the school board on the November forecast Monday morning. The forecast predicts that overall expenditures will continue to rise from a projected $51.2 million in fiscal year 2023 to $59.2 million in fiscal year 2027.
richlandsource.com
Anthony "Tony" Michael Meckes
Anthony “Tony” Michael Meckes, 63, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Tony was born July 9, 1959, in Mansfield, to Victor G. and Shirley A. (Lightfoot) Meckes. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired after 25 years of employment with his family business, and worked part-time two years in the maintenance department for the VA.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank: Westinghouse walls set to come tumbling down on Dec. 19
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero was driving in the spring of 2021 when he again noticed the five-story, decaying failure that has sadly dominated the east end skyline at 200 Fifth St. for the past three decades. "I was going to the Edge Plastics ribbon cutting on April...
richlandsource.com
Claude Gasparac
Claude Gasparac, 93, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughter. He leaves behind the love of his life of 73 years, Pauline (Whitley) Gasparac. He was born January 21, 1929, in Salyersville, KY,...
richlandsource.com
United Way partners with Mansfield schools, non-profits to address absenteeism
MANSFIELD — Jillian Henry can still remember an elementary school reading contest where a class pizza party was on the line. Sometimes, an incentive can energize a school building. Mansfield City Schools is taking advantage of that excitement this school year in an effort to bolster attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.
richlandsource.com
RICI staff distributes free turkeys in Mansfield
MANSFIELD – Staff from Richland Correctional Institution (RiCI) spent time last week distributing free turkeys donated by the Employee Activity Committee (EAC) to local Mansfield organizations. The EAC Committee organizes various appreciation events for the staff in the institution.
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
richlandsource.com
Wanna bet? Richland County 2022 revenues to exceed projections
MANSFIELD -- It's become an annual November lunch bet between Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and county Auditor Pat Dropsey. What will be the final general fund revenue for the year?
richlandsource.com
Renaissance Theatre honors magnanimous past board chair with dedication of "The Rand Smith Auditorium"
MANSFIELD — During his tenure as chairman of the Renaissance Theatre's board of directors, Rand Smith gave three things he often encouraged from others: Time, talent, and treasure. Time in spending 12 years on the Renaissance board, giving colorful private tours of the theater and even using his vacation...
richlandsource.com
Karen Enderle
Karen J. Enderle, age 70, resident of Tiro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Ohio Health Shelby. Born January 10, 1952, to Vernon and Dorothy (Poe) Lykins, she had been a lifelong area resident. A 1970 graduate of Shelby High School and worked at RR Donnelley for over 30 years before her retirement in 2016. Karen was a member of the Tiro United Baptist Church and loved sitting in the sun on her deck. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Comments / 0