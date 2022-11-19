Read full article on original website
People
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden's granddaughter turned to iconic American label Ralph Lauren to design her custom wedding dress Naomi Biden opted for a timeless bridal look — and heritage American brand — for her White House wedding to Peter Neal. The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The design features hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing...
All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.
The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.
Naomi Biden is getting married at the White House. Here's how first family weddings have shaped American history.
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi is getting married at the White House this month. It will be the 19th White House wedding in US history.
Naomi Biden wore three dresses during White House wedding
Noami Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Joe Biden, wore three dresses while celebrating her White House wedding to Peter Neal. On 19 November, the 28-year-old attorney married fiancé and fellow lawyer Neal on the South Lawn of the White House, the 19th wedding to be held at the Executive Mansion since 1800. The celebration also marked the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one on the South Lawn, according to the White House Historical Association.In a recent Vogue cover story documenting Naomi’s big day, it was revealed the bride made...
Barron Trump At Tiffany’s Wedding: See The Teen At His Sister’s Nuptials
He’s all grown up! Barron Trump looked just like his father Donald Trump at half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 16-year-old student, whom Donald shares with wife Melania Trump, looked quite dapper during the extravagant event held at his father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL, as seen in photos here.
Jill Biden 'lost sleep' over Naomi Biden's idea to serve turkey sandwiches at her wedding lunch
Naomi Biden told Vogue that she and her grandmother, first lady Jill Biden, spent a lot of time planning her wedding together.
Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photo Has Twitter In A Tizzy
The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
Chelsea and Bill Clinton Share Throwback Photos for 'Mom, Grandmother and Role Model' Hillary's 75th Birthday
Hillary Clinton's milestone birthday was publicly celebrated by family members Wednesday Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion. "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom,...
Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago
Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
In Style
Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives
While Michelle and Barack Obama have long-solidified their relationship as the ultimate couple goals, Michelle’s latest interview — which gave viewers a look at how the duo is handling their daughters Sasha and Malia’s new dating lives — may have just earned them a spot as parent goals, too.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Cape Cod Times
Joe and Jill Biden to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket
President Joe Biden will once again enjoy a Nantucket Thanksgiving. He and First Lady Jill Biden will travel on Tuesday to the island where they will celebrate the holiday with family, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Friday. On Thanksgiving Day, the Bidens will call members of the military to thank them for their service, she said.
Behind-the-scenes photos of Naomi Biden and Peter Neal's White House wedding weekend
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are getting married at the White House this weekend. The festivities are already underway.
Page Six
Details on Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress from Michael Boulos nuptials
From the White House to the white dress. On Saturday, Tiffany Trump tied the knot with longtime love Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., despite the threat of Hurricane Nicole bearing down on their over-the-top festivities. The storm didn’t stop the former first daughter from walking down the...
Media still trying to trick Americans about Hunter Biden
The Associated Press recently claimed there is no evidence even suggesting President Joe Biden ever spoke to his son about his foreign dealings.
Newly empowered House Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of influence peddling as part of anticipated Hunter Biden probe
House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer ups the ante in his Hunter Biden probe since winning the majority by targeting President Biden.
