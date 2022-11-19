ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Multi-Vehicle Crash Accident In Calhoun County Causes Lane Closures

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prUfg_0jH4ZaEr00
Calhoun Journal

November 19, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, has caused a lane closure. The northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204 in Calhoun County are currently blocked. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 1

Related
alabamanews.net

Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck

Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in train crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend

PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
PELL CITY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store

A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Saturday November 19th

Patrick Jones, 43 of Piedmont, charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rodney Williams, 49 of Piedmont, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. James Bostic, 49 of Piedmont, arrested on a bench warrant...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

23-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after striking Springville Police officer with stolen vehicle from Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports  SPRINGVILLE — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for striking a Springville police officer with a stolen vehicle out of Trussville on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 8:41 a.m.  According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
PELL CITY, AL
wrganews.com

More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting

The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
ROCKMART, GA
weisradio.com

Mobile Home Fire in Cedar Bluff Saturday Morning

Cedar Bluff, Centre and Gaylesville firefighters were dispatched to several reports of a mobile home fire just before 8:00 on Saturday morning (November 19th). The fire was at a location on Alabama Avenue in Cedar Bluff – with that home already being fully engulfed in flames and other structures were also deemed to be in danger including an out building and a vehicle. Fortunately, it appears everyone did manage to exit the home safely.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
AL.com

Search underway for four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, in Talladega County

Authorities are searching for four girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, who disappeared late Thursday morning in Talladega County, authorities said Thursday night. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were “noticed missing” from Sylacauga around 11:35 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued an emergency missing child alert for the children.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy