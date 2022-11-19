Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 19:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland St. Lucie; Okeechobee Patchy Dense Fog Across Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast Continuing This Morning At 815 AM, surface observations and traffic cameras continue to show areas of fog, with localized visibilities of a half mile or less across portions of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast. Motorists should use caution on roadways in this area this morning and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities, especially along Interstate 95 and Florida`s Turnpike across Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River counties. The fog will continue to create hazardous driving conditions this morning, before diminishing between 9 and 10 AM. Drivers should prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility from locally dense fog on their morning commute. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 10:34:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and northern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
