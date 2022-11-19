Effective: 2022-11-22 19:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland St. Lucie; Okeechobee Patchy Dense Fog Across Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast Continuing This Morning At 815 AM, surface observations and traffic cameras continue to show areas of fog, with localized visibilities of a half mile or less across portions of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast. Motorists should use caution on roadways in this area this morning and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities, especially along Interstate 95 and Florida`s Turnpike across Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River counties. The fog will continue to create hazardous driving conditions this morning, before diminishing between 9 and 10 AM. Drivers should prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility from locally dense fog on their morning commute. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO