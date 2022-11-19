Read full article on original website
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
Critics’ awards preview: Get ready for an onslaught of December announcements from LA to NY and more
Once Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, we’re going to start getting many film awards announced in quick succession, as a number of critics groups and others try their best to get their picks into the mix pretty early. SEE2023 Oscars: Best Original Screenplay Predictions Things really kick off on November 28 when the Gotham Awards hold their annual awards presentation ceremony, although the nominations have already been announced with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Todd Field’s “TÁR” leading the pack and likely to win a few awards each. Presented by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, the Gothams have been...
‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles. The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
