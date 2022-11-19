Once Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, we’re going to start getting many film awards announced in quick succession, as a number of critics groups and others try their best to get their picks into the mix pretty early. SEE2023 Oscars: Best Original Screenplay Predictions Things really kick off on November 28 when the Gotham Awards hold their annual awards presentation ceremony, although the nominations have already been announced with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Todd Field’s “TÁR” leading the pack and likely to win a few awards each. Presented by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, the Gothams have been...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO