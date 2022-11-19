Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Checking in on Florida State’s Bowl Projections ahead of Week 13
Florida State doesn't need to worry about qualifying for the postseason as it prepares for the regular-season finale against the Florida Gators. However, a win over their bitter rival for the first time since 2019 would go a long way in continue to improve potential postseason destinations. Regarded at No. 16 and the second-highest ranked program in the ACC in the latest College Football Playoff poll, the Orange Bowl is on the table if Clemson leaps into the top-4.
WCTV
Willie Simmons speaks on FAMU’s FCS playoff snub
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We’re looking at the number of Division I wins that [Florida A&M] had and they certainly had an opportunity against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.”. Words from FCS Playoff Committee Chairman Jermaine Traux about...
Seminoles rise for third consecutive week in AP Top 25 Poll
FSU has earned its highest ranking in the polls since 2017.
FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Free Fall death: Florida leaders announce six-figure fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
westorlandonews.com
Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate
On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
Tallahassee Urban League hosts Thanksgiving Family Celebration on Tuesday
Tallahassee Urban League hosts Thanksgiving Family Celebration giving back to the community
WCTV
Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST. Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Altamonte Springs location
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened a second location in Florida, and just like before it's in the Orlando area. The Nashville-style chicken chain opened up a new shop at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs on November 18. Dave's started as a pop-up stand in East Hollywood run by chef Dave Kopushyan.
WCTV
Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
mynews13.com
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Ian aid in 12 Central Florida and Bay Area counties
BRANDON, Fla. — At the request of the state of Florida, residents whose property was damaged during Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for federal Hurricane Ian disaster aid. Among the counties...
cw34.com
First-grader accused of hitting teacher over Pokémon card allowed back at school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A first grader who allegedly hit a teacher over a Pokémon card is being allowed to return to school. The 6-year-old student allegedly threw a tantrum and hit his physical education teacher for taking away the card. “I am glad that we were able...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando community mourns Colorado Club Q victims: 'Love will win again'
Orlando, Fla. - People in Orlando gathered outside the Pulse Memorial to reflect and mourn those who lost their lives in Colorado. For the Orlando community, Saturday's shooting at Club Q in Colorado hits close to home. A gunman entered the LGBTQ+ bar and killed at least five people. Many are thinking back to six years ago when 49 innocent lives were taken at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
WESH
'Our hearts are broken': Community gathers in Orlando to honor victims of Colorado shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando on Sunday, dozens gathered to show their support for the Colorado shooting victims as well as the LGBTQ community. The onePulse Foundation held a gathering Sunday at the Pulse Interim Memorial to pray and reflect on the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. "I'm just...
