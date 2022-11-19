ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

TCU Women’s Soccer: TCU unable to overcome No. 1 Notre Dame

The Horned Frogs took on No. 1-seed Notre Dame in the Third Round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. It was another chilly night in South Bend, Indiana in which the Horned Frogs’ formidable defense was tested against a fabulous Notre Dame attack.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy