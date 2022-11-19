ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Raleigh News & Observer

Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH

FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer

Watch: What Bengals’ Players Said During Win Over Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season. Check out clips from the game below, including comments from Joe Burrow, Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson and more!. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview

In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Mike Tomlin Starting to See Steelers Problems

PITTSBURGH -- It was not a press conference many Pittsburgh Steelers fans were expecting, and when Mike Tomlin hit the podium to address the state of this 3-7 team, he was very open about the issues within it. The problem was that he made excuses for every one of them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Is It Over for the Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Germaine Pratt is Becoming a Star

Germaine Pratt is the unsung hero of the Bengals' defense. After another stellar day at the office with eight tackles including two for a loss against the Steelers, it’s time we recognize him as one of the reasons the Bengals' defense has played so well the past two seasons.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Titans Super Bowl Ticket Prices Peak Amid Impressive Run

It’s Thanksgiving Week in the NFL, one of the most exciting weeks of the football season. We’ve got three juicy matchups headlined by Giants vs. Cowboys on Thursday to look forward to before a full Sunday slate. But before Week 12 kicks off, here’s a look at how Week 11’s biggest games impacted the NFL’s playoff race, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Raleigh News & Observer

Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson’s Record-Breaking Return a Story of Adversity, Fate

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson's career can be summed up with two words: explosiveness and perseverance. Drafted as a receiver by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 29 overall in 2013 out of Tennessee, Patterson had over 600 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns as a rookie while being named first-team All-Pro as a return specialist after running back two kickoffs for scores.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints

It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants. And on Monday here at The Star,...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense

Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
Raleigh News & Observer

Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Houston Texans Inactives vs. Commanders: Eno Benjamin, Derek Stingley Jr. Out

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin is inactive for his first game with his new team Sunday against the Washington Commanders at NRG stadium. Benjamin wasn't expected to play after only practicing Thursday and Friday as he works to absorb the playbook after joining the AFC South club off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX

